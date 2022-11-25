Kokomo has its share of fine pharmacies; Marylu and I typically patronize Walgreens because it is convenient. But there are other attachments. As a lad in the Chicago area, I remember accompanying my dad to Walgreens as he tested tubes (in their testing machine) in an attempt to repair our TV set. He was successful. More importantly, I have a romantic association: Marylu worked as a waitress at Walgreens when we first began dating!
You see, some Walgreens pharmacies also housed a restaurant! No, not a counter or just a few booths! For purposes of comparison, the restaurant was probably the size of Martino’s, although arranged as one large dining hall. Shortly after we began dating, Walgreen’s spun off their restaurant businesses which reopened in malls or free-standing buildings. This new franchise was named “Wags.” Wags survived only a few years, however.
When we came to Kokomo, we tended to use Hook’s Pharmacy; it eventually became Revco and Revco became CVS. In my opinion, CVS and Walgreens are both excellent chains. The independent pharmacies (like Herbst, for example) also have much to offer and provide unique services unavailable elsewhere. When the (now defunct) downtown Walgreens opened up, we lived less than a block away, so we began doing business there.
Whatever the company name, many pharmacies are struggling to keep staffed. According to goodrx.com, this shortage is attributed to several factors: “Several chain pharmacies have begun offering large sign-on bonuses to pharmacists, citing difficulties finding pharmacists to staff their stores. While this would typically indicate a shortage of qualified personnel, it may actually be due to pharmacist burnout amid the increased pressure from COVID, strenuous working conditions, and billing and reimbursement challenges.
“Many retail pharmacists have moved on to other roles at independent community pharmacy and safety-net clinics, hospitals, industry, and non-traditional settings.”
Chains like CVS and Walgreens now close their pharmacies (often from 1:30 to 2 p.m.) to give their overworked staffs time for lunch. This is just one of many efforts to help retain pharmacists and reduce burnout.
Sometimes corporations send pharmacists from other locations to man their dispensaries; sometimes pharmacies are closed for a portion of a day because they cannot conjure up a pharmacist to staff those hours.
Let’s consider some stresses pharmacists are under to better understand this problem.
If you have ever had to argue your case for a medication with your insurance company, you can imagine all the hoops pharmacists must jump through. This includes wading through a zillion choices on automated menus (which might be recorded for quality control) and being told to “listen carefully, because our menu has changed” (whose menu has not, duh?). Wouldn’t it be nice to get to the point immediately? They have to tell us to call 911 in case of an emergency, tell us about COIVD protocols, etc. As I told my dentist, “I know the drill.”
On the other hand, if not for cost containment, we would be paying even more for insurance. It is a Catch 22.
But let’s get back to pharmacists. In the past, if you wanted a flu shot, you had to visit your doctor or the health department. But eventually pharmacies started to offer the service: “The first organized immunization training for a group of 50 pharmacists was held in Seattle, Washington, in late 1994. In 1996, the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) established its Pharmacy-Based Immunization Delivery program, which the CDC endorsed.”
Add to that shingle vaccines and the many COVID vaccines, and you can see that more is expected from modern-day pharmacists. We expect more from modern pharmacists than just filling out prescriptions.
So be patient with your pharmacy. Closures and delays are not unique to your pharmacy, nor are they signs of incompetent management. Pharmacists need to work with great care; their mistakes could cost lives. Their responsibilities are great.
In light of this, I suggest the following advice when heading toward the pharmacy: prepare to wait, avoid complaining, refill your prescriptions early, and don’t forget to say thank you! Help prevent pharmacist burn out — or we will wait even longer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.