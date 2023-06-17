Happy Father’s Day to all our dads! I am writing a series about some of the forgotten heroes at or near our nation’s birth. Some were women or men who were not fathers; since Father’s Day is around the corner, let’s turn our attention to a few of these “Founding Fathers.”
Olivia Waxman at Time.com tells us about the “Most important unknown founder … a peg-legged guy from New York named Gouverneur Morris. Everybody knows who wrote the Declaration of Independence. Nobody knows who wrote the Constitution. Gouverneur Morris single handedly took all the drafts and put them together in a week and gave the Constitution its shape. And he made the most important editorial change in American history. The draft that he was given began as follows: ‘We the People of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island’ and listed states down the east coast. He changed it to read ‘We the People of the United States.’ All of a sudden, the single issue that’s central to the whole constitutional convention — ‘Are we a nation or a confederation of states?’ — is resolved in that one line.”
Our nation was originally governed through “The Articles of Confederation,” which predated the Constitution. It left most authority with the states. When the Articles of Confederation failed as a practical system of government, the Colonies replaced it with the Constitution. Still, this initial attempt to govern America at the state level demonstrates how determined our forefathers originally were to protect the autonomy and sovereignty of the states. America continues to struggle to find the right balance, it seems.
Moving on, let me ask you a simple question: who was America’s first president? The answer: John Hanson. Okay, there is a caveat: the office of president was pretty lame under the Articles of Confederation.
According to constitutionfacts.com, “Under the Articles of Confederation, the United States had no executive branch. The President of Congress was a ceremonial position within the Confederation Congress. Although the office required Hanson to deal with correspondence and sign official documents, it wasn’t the sort of work that any President of the United States under the Constitution would have done.
“Hanson didn’t really enjoy his job either, and found the work tedious and wished to resign. Unfortunately, the Articles of Confederation hadn’t accounted for how succession worked and his departure would have left Congress without a President. So, because he loved his country … he remained in office.”
War is an expensive proposition. When it came to the Revolution, it was businessman Robert Morris who went to bat for America. According to Calvin Baylock and Andrew McIndoc of the Heritage Foundation, “Morris came from humble beginnings as an orphaned immigrant from England. ... By age 24, Morris had already opened the London Coffee House while also leading a shipping and banking firm of his own. Through these endeavors, he quickly garnered wealth, influential connections and renown in his community.
“... Working his way up through local governmental bodies, he found himself in the Second Continental Congress, for which he managed organizational capital and even began procuring war supplies from Europe in preparation for prospective large-scale conflict with England.
“One of Washington’s most pressing requests to Morris came as his army awaited the crossing of the Delaware. ... Washington wrote to Morris asking for $10,000 to provide much-needed provisions for his troops. Morris selflessly answered the call, donating $10,000 of his own funds. ...
“Later ... Morris would rise to the challenge again. The fledgling nation was fiscally faltering, so Morris decided to issue $1.4 million in notes backed by his own credit to keep the nation afloat.
“... In fact, Morris was so highly respected that he secured many loans on behalf of the government with nothing but his integrity as collateral.”
Would we have a United States without Robert Morris?
The lesson is this: good fathers — whether of a family or nation — put the best interest of those they serve first. Happy Father’s Day, dads!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.