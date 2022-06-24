Most trends or changes in society emerge from a number of factors, some of which we are aware, others not. We have seen evidence of a strange phenomenon in the modern world: the feminization of males and the masculinization of females.
Although changes in society and values and how we look at gender may account for much of this, many of us are unaware that environmental factors have likely contributed to this change. The rise in obesity may also be influenced by the same or similar environmental factors. The culprits, in particular, are chemicals we ingest that mimic estrogen, as well as other chemicals that mess with our chemistry.
I do not consider myself a health nut by any stretch of the imagination, and I know you can find “documentation” for any viewpoint via the internet. I have attempted to include material from respected sources, not from fear-mongering “everything will kill you” sites.
Let’s start with what we observe in nature. According to http://e.hormone.tulane.edu/learning/wildlife-effects.html, wildlife studies affirm that “These endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs) interfere by mimicking, blocking, or altering hormones.”
Consequences observed in wildlife include, “... masculinization of females, feminization of males, reduced fertility, altered sexual behavior, modified immune system …” as well as a number of other issues not directly related to sexuality.
According to another source, “EDCs have become pervasive in our environment, allowing humans to be exposed daily through ingestion, inhalation and direct dermal contact. Exposure to EDCs has been causally linked with obesity in model organisms and associated with obesity occurrence in humans” https://ec.bioscientifica.com/
According to a 2011 NPR article, “Most plastic products, from sippy cups to food wraps, can release chemicals that act like the sex hormone estrogen, according to a study in Environmental Health Perspectives.”
Do not think for a moment that plastics without BPAs are innocent. The NPR article continues: “The study found these chemicals even in products that didn’t contain BPA, a compound in certain plastics that’s been widely criticized because it mimics estrogen.
“’... The researchers bought more than 450 plastic items from stores including Walmart and Whole Foods. They chose products designed to come in contact with food — things like baby bottles, deli packaging and flexible bags,’ says George Bittner, one of the study’s authors and a professor of biology at the University of Texas, Austin.
“’The testing showed that more than 70 percent of the products released chemicals that acted like estrogen. And that was before they exposed the stuff to real-world conditions: simulated sunlight, dishwashing and microwaving,’ Bittner says.”
According to the Endocrine Society, “Conservative estimates point to more than a thousand manufactured chemicals in use today that are EDCs [endocrine-disrupting chemicals] ... Known EDCs that leach from plastics and threaten health...Plastic containing EDCs is used extensively in packaging, construction, flooring, food production and packaging, cookware, health care, children’s toys, leisure goods, furniture, home electronics, textiles, automobiles and cosmetics.”
Human studies thus far have noted that, “... exposures to EDCs during this particularly vulnerable developmental time frame have been documented in a number of studies showing contamination of human breast milk...fetal liver ... amniotic fluid … and cord blood ... Data from animal and human studies suggest that EDCs may play a role in the development of cancer … the reported decline in human sperm count … temporal increases in the frequency of developmental abnormalities of the male reproductive tract ... and the trend towards precocious (early) puberty in human females,” according to the National Library of Medicine (source: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov).
Water bottles, plastic containers, plastic wrap — all these seemingly harmless products are messing with our body chemistry. Previous generations, raised on glass baby bottles, metal or glass storage containers, waxed paper and soda pop in bottles or cans — escaped these nasty chemicals. Plastic is such a part of our lives; can we ever escape it? For my generation, the point is moot. But younger generations need to ponder plastic’s propensity to meddle with our natural body chemistry.
Health hazards that can kill you — those the government gets after. But “environmental estrogens” and endocrine disruptors that mess up our body chemistry? We are on our own!
