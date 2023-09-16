My dad was a functional alcoholic, as were his brothers and both my grandfathers.
Had I not become a born-again Christian when I was 17, I probably would have followed their example. I decided then to become a teetotaler. Of course I had never enjoyed alcoholic beverages (I drank for the effect) — but I love and use it as a cooking ingredient.
As a student of Scripture, I came to the conclusion that drunkenness is a sin, but drinking in moderation is not.
Drinking in moderation, in my opinion, is not a moral issue; it has, however, become a health issue.
Lagging authorities today — and most a few years ago — recommended moderate drinking over complete abstinence; moderate amounts were said to boost heart health.
According to Anahad O’Connor of the New York Times, “Alcohol in moderation can relax blood vessels and increase levels of HDL, the ‘good’ cholesterol. But the substances believed to provide much of red wine’s heart benefits — resveratrol and flavonoids — are also found in grape juice, especially the variety made from red and dark purple Concord grapes” (nytimes.com).
It is not the alcohol itself that actually benefits the heart.
But this seeming trivia didn’t matter a couple of years ago.
Now, some important top experts say that alcohol — even used in moderation — puts your long term health at risk.
As of Jan. 4, The World Health Organization (United Nations) says, “The risks and harms associated with drinking alcohol have been systematically evaluated over the years and are well documented.
The World Health Organization has now published a statement ... when it comes to alcohol consumption, there is no safe amount that does not affect health.
“... Alcohol is a toxic, psychoactive, and dependence-producing substance and has been classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer decades ago — this is the highest risk group, which also includes asbestos, radiation and tobacco. Alcohol causes at least seven types of cancer, including the most common cancer types, such as bowel cancer and female breast cancer. Ethanol (alcohol) causes cancer through biological mechanisms as the compound breaks down in the body, which means that any beverage containing alcohol, regardless of its price and quality, poses a risk of developing cancer.
“The risk of developing cancer increases substantially the more alcohol is consumed.
“However, latest available data indicate that half of all alcohol-attributable cancers in the WHO European Region are caused by ‘light’ and ‘moderate’ alcohol consumption — less than 1.5 liters of wine or less than 3.5 liters of beer or less than 450 milliliters of spirits per week.”
According to an article by Katie Kindelon of Good Morning America, “Data shows that even casual drinkers face a greater risk of cancer, most commonly liver and throat cancers but also colon and head and neck cancers, in addition to breast cancer” (goodmorningamerica.com).
Heavier drinkers up the risk somewhat: “The new analysis found that people who drank more than 2 ounces of alcohol a day had the highest risk of death, about 35% higher than people who drank more moderately.”
So what about cooking with alcohol?
It depends.
The wife and I use wine in cooking (a secret to a good spaghetti sauce, pizza sauce or beef stew, for example). But ¼ cup of wine simmered in sauce for at least an hour reduces its alcohol content by 75% (it is a myth that it completely evaporates away); spread out over 8 servings means we only ingest tiny amounts.
Vanilla extract is loaded with alcohol, but we use so little it amounts to a fraction of a drop per serving.
For us, it is not an issue. But some recipes (like lighting the alcohol afire) actually retain most of the alcohol.
Where will this new research take us in the future? Prohibition was a miserable failure, so that will never be on the table.
The path will probably be similar to our cigarette journey: a decade of denial, warnings on the bottle, the attitude, “you have to die of something” and then marginalizing drinkers like we do smokers.
Maybe in 50 years.
