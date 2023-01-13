Many folks struggle with the winter blues. Let me share some jokes with you: depending upon my taste, your blues might dissipate; then again, I may send you into total despair! These are selected from weekly jokes I post on Facebook. Here we go.
When I told my wife jokes to distract her while she was giving birth, she didn't think they were funny. Must have been the delivery.
I've just joined a dating group for arsonists. It's great, they send me new matches every week.
I made a New Year's resolution to read more. So I turned on the close-captioning for my TV!
A German submarine is starting to take on water. In desperation, they radio a nearby German base. "Help us, ve are sinking, ve are sinking!" Just as they were about to fully sink, a reply came: "Vhat are you sinking about?"
A plumber fixes a faucet at a neurosurgeon’s house, a five-minute job. His bill: $250. The neurosurgeon complains, “I don’t charge such an amount — and I am a brain surgeon.” The plumber replied, “I didn’t either — when I was a surgeon. That’s why I switched to plumbing."
My grandpa warned people the Titanic would sink. … No one listened, but he kept warning them until they got sick of him; they kicked him out of the movie theater!
This one, some people do not get. If you don’t get it, I’ll explain it at the end. Here goes: A bald man decides to take a shower, he enters the bathroom, slips from water on the floor, falls on his head, and slips again!
My friend’s bakery burned down last night. Now his business is toast.
To the person who stole my copy of Microsoft Office, I will find you. … You have my Word!
A man is washing the car with his son. The son asks, “Dad, can’t you just use a sponge?”
What is a cannibal's favorite restaurant? Five Guys.
I went to the doctor and he told me I had to give up all deli meats. Yes, I had to quit cold turkey.
I don't have to worry about a hairline fracture, because I don't have a hairline anymore.
Why was Pavlov's hair so messy? Because he didn't condition it.
A woman in labor suddenly shouted, "shouldn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t, didn’t, can’t." "Don’t worry," said the doc. "Those are just contractions."
I’d tell you a chemistry joke, but I probably won’t get a reaction.
My friend told me he had the body of a Greek god. I had to explain to him that Buddha is not Greek.
We threw a surprise house-warming party for our Eskimo friend. Sadly, he's now homeless.
You might notice that I only post short jokes. Here is a longer joke that I have included as a bonus:
Some men are in the waiting room, awaiting word of their wives' deliveries. The nurse called Mr. Smith. "Congratulations. You are the father of twins."
"What a coincidence," says Smith. "I work for the Minnesota Twins baseball team."
A few minutes later she calls Jones. "Congratulations, Mr. Jones. You are the father of triplets."
"That's amazing," says Jones. "I work for 3M."
Next it is Mr. Johnson's turn. "Congratulations. You are the father of quadruplets."
"Wow. I work at the 4 Corners Restaurant," Johnson responds.
Mr. Miller is now alone in the corner, weeping uncontrollably.
"What's the mater?" the nurse asks Mr. Miller.
"I am the production manager for '101 Dalmatians!'" he cries.
Explanation of bald joke: the bald man slips and lands on his bald head; because his head is smooth and slippery, he slips again as his head glides on the floor. I know, if you have to explain it, it’s not funny!
Hope you enjoyed some of these!
