When I was a boy, all the kids at school were excited on the day when “The Wizard of Oz” was broadcast annually. When I was about 12 or 13, my parents bought their first color television, and I could witness the beautiful colors in the Land of Oz!
Harold Arlen, the great composer — whose blockbuster hits include “Stormy Weather,” “Blues in the Night” and “It’s Only A Paper Moon” — wrote the music for "The Wizard of Oz." Many authorities consider, “Over the Rainbow” the 20th century’s best song! But the song that resonates with me is, “If I Only Had a Brain.”
I don’t know about you, but sometimes I scold myself (either by muttering or silently in my mind) for making bad decisions. If I am daydreaming while driving and miss the turn, I think, “Vasicek, you idiot.” Sometimes I start humming, “If I Only Had a Brain.”
We are wired to cherish and protect our brains; that could be why anger flares whenever we bump the old noggin. I could write a column about how abusing our brains with drugs or excessive alcohol doesn’t make sense, but that is not where I am going today. My focus will be two interesting bits of news related to the brain.
The first is about what it takes to make a genius. Few — if any of us — are in that category (although Kokomo has produced a number of geniuses). Nonetheless, modest versions of genius’ qualities could add luster to our lives. They might also give us insight into rearing our children.
Studies have revealed that owning a high IQ and being a genius are not identical. The definition of a genius usually includes a significant achievement attributed to creativity and originality. Many folks with high IQ's are not necessarily creative or multi-faceted, and sometimes people with a more typical IQ can be geniuses because they are creative and multi-faceted.
A recent article David Robson (bbc.com) titled, “Multiple psychological factors contribute to astonishing feats of creativity and insight,” suggests a number of factors that contribute toward “genius.” Among them are: curiosity, hobbies (geniuses often have three times as many hobbies as the norm), projects in multiple disciplines, grit (the discipline to stick to tasks and pursuits), meta cognitive strategies (planning projects out in advance and constantly improving efficiency), and intellectual humility (awareness of ones own ignorance). The good news is that, unlike our IQ, we can influence these factors.
Let’s move on to the second bit of news; it is one to celebrate. Dementia in America is declining big time! Note these encouraging words in a Nov. 7, 2022, UPI article by Judy Packer-Tursman: “The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling dramatically from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says.
“Nationwide, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia fell to 8.5% of people over age 65 in 2016, down by nearly one-third from 12.2% of people over age 65 in 2000, according to the researchers.”
A decline of almost one third, how amazing is that? Authorities are not really sure why this is so. I suspect many older Americans (like myself) have read articles like this one from Harvard (“Lifestyle changes can help prevent dementia”): “Increasing physical activity, challenging your mind, and choosing colorful foods can help prevent or at least delay dementia ...
“Eating foods with flavonoids can help keep the mind sharp, according to research. High-flavonoid foods include apples, blackberries, blueberries, celery, cherries, grapefruit, oranges, pears, peppers, and strawberries. A July 28 study co-authored by Willett found that the strongest protective effect came from yellow and orange fruits and vegetables …
“Other experts quoted in the Elemental article noted that physical activity such as brisk walking, and activities that are mentally challenging — such as doing puzzles or playing card games — can also help promote good cognitive functioning” (source: hsph.harvard.edu).
Many Tribune readers have or have had dear ones battling dementia. We can be thankful that we are somehow making progress in our battle against this mind-eating disease.
