Greetings. Today’s column is not particularly cohesive, but highlights some interesting news — at least for me. I hope you share my opinion!
First, let’s talk about inflation at the grocery store. Many families operate on a budget, and perhaps most of the time mom does the shopping. In our family, I took that responsibility when my wife went to work 15 years ago. So ladies, if your husbands are complaining that you about spending too much for groceries, I can vouch for you. Groceries have gone through the roof!
According to CBS news (cbsnews.com), “Over the past two years, egg prices have nearly doubled. … Meat, fish and chicken are all substantially pricier than they were two years ago, as well as cereal and bread, which cost nearly 25% more today than they did in 2021."
It seems to me like something rises in price every week. Products (like bargain tissues) that once cost $.99 are now $1.29 — if you can find it on the shelf!
Some people blame the farmers, others the grocers. I think the problem is elsewhere.
“The largest component was food processing, a segment that encompasses food and beverage manufacturers, which took 25 cents out of every food dollar ... actually growing the food — called farm production — accounted for just 14 cents, while agribusiness (which includes the producers of fertilizer and feed that farmers buy) took another 5 cents.”
Costs along the entire food chain went up (higher gas prices meaning higher shipping costs, etc.), but it is quite possible that some middle corporations exploited the situation. I am suspicious.
The English version of “El Pais” (english.elpais.com) ran an article titled, “The Four Main Obstacles Facing Electric Cars.” The enlightening list suggested that the materials needed to produce batteries for these vehicles are limited in supply. In addition, batteries last only 10 years, and are difficult to recycle. When current cars need new batteries, will there be enough of the necessary materials to build new ones as well? Consider the following obstacles.
Lets start with graphite. “In the lithium-ion batteries of electric cars, the negative pole is made of graphite … according to Belén Sotillo (of) … the Complutense University of Madrid ... ‘The problem with batteries is that the graphite that is incorporated has to be processed. And most of the processing plants are in China.’ That’s why the European Union has included graphite on its list of critical materials. …”
Then there is lithium. “... It is estimated that there are 88 million tons of lithium on Earth, but only 22 million of them are extractable ... with these reserves, 2.8 billion electric batteries can be manufactured. It is difficult to know how many EVs there are in the world, but some estimates point to a figure of around 1.4 billion. This does not leave room for many more.”
The other two obstacles are the difficulty of recycling these batteries (especially lithium), and the drain on the electric grid to recharge them. The electric grid issue could not be much of an issue if people would charge their vehicles at night, not during peak hours.
Will we be able to overcome these obstacles? I think so, but will we find solutions quickly enough so as not to limit production? That is the question.
Speaking of environment, did you know that “Algae is responsible for about half of all of that carbon dioxide that gets removed?”
According to newsky.com, “Brilliant Planet, a start-up backed by venture capital and Innovate UK, the government’s innovation agency, wants to increase that figure by replicating those blooms on land.
“It’s growing algae in … the desert in southwest Morocco. This reddish Saharan landscape, where not even a blade of grass grows, now hosts bright green ponds that are teeming with life.
“Using wind power, they pump in seawater to feed the local algae species, which grow at pace for about 30 days, before being harvested.
“’We then dry the algae and bury it in the desert, and that keeps that carbon removed from the atmosphere, locked away for thousands of years,’ explains Mr. Taylor, the CEO.”
Fascinating. At least to me.
