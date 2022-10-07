Today’s column will explore some new or future innovations that will make a difference in a variety of spheres. Away we go.
No one in America connects us to our past like farmers do. Like everything else, the farming industry is being revolutionized by modern technology. A few years ago, a farmer friend gave me a ride in his satellite-guided tractor, plowing perfectly aligned rows. It was impressive.
But that was close to a decade ago; progress has not stalled. An article from CNBC.com, titled, “How John Deere plans to build a world of fully autonomous farming by 2030,” asks the question, “Can John Deere become one of the leading AI and robotics companies in the world alongside Tesla and Silicon Valley technology giants over the next decade?
“... at last January’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas ... Deere unveiled its fully autonomous 8R farm tractor, driven by artificial intelligence rather than a farmer behind the wheel.”
Will farmers one day have manicured nails and degrees in geek things? Not the farmers I know!
On to another subject, diabetes. I have been blessed (so far) in that I do not have this disease. More than 37 million people in our nation are afflicted with this problem, about one in 10 Americans. Diabetics come in all ages and sizes. While many diabetics regulate their blood sugar by diet, others require medication or insulin injections. In some instances, sugar levels are wild and unpredictable.
One new approach on the horizon is called the “bionic pancreas.” According to and article by Rhiannon Williams in the MIT Review, “In a recent trial, a bionic pancreas … automatically delivers insulin and … (has proven) more effective than pumps or injections at lowering blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes.
“... The bionic pancreas, a credit card-sized device called an iLet, monitors a person’s levels around the clock and automatically delivers insulin when needed through a tiny cannula, a thin tube inserted into the body. It is worn constantly, generally on the abdomen. The device determines all insulin doses based on the user’s weight, and the user can’t adjust the doses.”
Who knows where this will lead, but the more tools to address diabetes, the better!
The Kokomo Tribune recently featured a story about the Turnabout Community Resource Center now open in Russiaville. According to the article, “Turnabout Community Resource Center (is) dedicated to helping those struggling with mental health issues, addiction or depression in Russiaville and surrounding areas.”
My friend, Pastor Ned Sutherland, has worked with other pastors, Russiaville churches (Main Street Christian and the Friends Church), and community leaders in Russiaville and Howard County to offer this desperately needed service. One of our friends who struggled with an addiction issue “turned around” via the Turnabout program that meets at First Baptist in Russiaville Friday nights. If you are struggling with an addiction issue and want some help, drop by the resource center.
Moving on, some of you might remember seeing “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” a few decades ago. In the comical science fiction series, people put a little “babel fish” in their ears. This somehow resulted in all languages being automatically translated to the listeners ear. I don’t think we will ever develop a fish capable of doing this, but high tech translation is a growing enterprise. A new device, marketed by “Ambassador Headphones Translators,” might be the closest thing we have to a babel fish.
“This one is specifically designed for a globetrotter or someone who has to often interact with people coming from different parts of the world. Ambassador is designed to be a top a notch translation tool that excels in translating languages. With a fully customizable setting, the translator allows you to fine-tune everything in line with your needs. Sporting a pretty comfy over-the-ear design, you can comfortably wear it for (a) long (time)” (source: beebom.com/cool-awesome-inventions).
Pretty cool stuff, right?
