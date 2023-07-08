Most readers are familiar with internet search engines like Google or Yahoo. Search engines are the “directory assistance” of the internet. What do people search for most, based upon key words they entered? We are looking at July 1-3.
The first thing people searched for was YouTube at 151 million hits. YouTube is the ultimate source for video clips: old movies, old TV shows, songs or videos posted by your teenage neighbors. I watch highlights of recent White Sox games on YouTube.
According to cloudincome.com, “There are 2.3 billion users who log in each month.” When you consider that there are less than 7.9 billion people in the world (and many of them are children), much of the world streams YouTube, which is available in 100 countries and 80 languages!
“The YouTube platform has over 1.3 billion videos uploaded. ... Over 5 billion videos are watched every single day on YouTube.”
Barely at second (or tied) is Amazon, also with approximately 151 million hits. “... Amazon operates in 13 countries with specific sites dedicated to shoppers… (and) also ships worldwide to more than 100 countries” (source: querysprout.com).
I began purchasing online from Amazon in 1996, back when they just sold books. Considering that Amazon was founded in 1995, I was one of their earlier customers. At the time, their goal was to make every book on the market available. They eventually changed their goals to become the behemoth retailer they now are.
Number three on the list is Facebook, with 101 million hits. Although some of the newer social media platforms may approach Facebook’s numbers, FB will probably remain the most popular social media platform for the foreseeable future. In a given month, nearly 3 billion people use Facebook!
Google is fourth with 83 million hits a day. This number reflects people who put the word “google” into a search engine. People make over 8.5 billion searches via Google every day!
The fifth on the list reminds us that people are crazy about word puzzles. The term “Wordle” was searched 68 billion times in those three days. If you don’t know what “Wordle” is, it is an addictive word puzzle series. A new puzzle appears daily in The New York Times, and that is how the craze began in early 2022. It has swept the English-speaking world. But how do you play? It is quite easy:
“Your challenge is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each time you guess, you’re told which of your chosen letters are in the target word, and whether they are in the right place” (tomsguide.com). If you do a search, you can find free Wordle puzzles. Try it. You’ll like it.
The sixth (or tied for fifth) with roughly 68 million hits is Gmail. Gmail is Google’s email program. I have used a gmail address for a very long time (I want to say close to 20 years). Although I access my email via an app, many others log on to the gmail home page.
At seventh, with 55.6 million, is the weather. No need to comment, other than glad for the rain.
At eighth, we have Google Translate at 45.5 million. I use this a lot. I have a pastor friend in the Czech Republic, a distant Vasicek relative. He emails me in Czech (which I do not understand) and I paste it into Google Translate and voila!, it is in English. I reverse the process when I reply. Google Translate. is amazing — but imperfect. That is why I always double check what I write by back-translating into English to make sure it reads correctly.
Tied for eighth is Walmart with 45.4 million hits a day. Walmart.com is rising to become Amazon’s toughest online competitor. Although Walmart has some catching up to do, it is gaining ground, exploiting the advantage of many physical stores. Walmart offers free grocery delivery and 10 cents off (per gallon) at local gas stations.
Tenth is is Yahoo, a search engine that predates Google and was at one time the leading search engine. It is still formidable with 37.2 million hits in those three days.
There you have it. Enjoy searching the web!
