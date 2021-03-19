A little more than a decade ago, American cities were plagued with foreclosed houses; former homeowners were ferreting out rental options. Now, it seems, we have gone from too much housing to not enough.
We have a friend in Kokomo who has been looking to buy a small house for the past several months. Houses that fit her specification and price range are quickly gobbled up, some in as little as two hours. Since she depends upon others for transportation, by the time she arranges a ride to look at a prospect, it is already marked “pending.”
I do not know how Kokomo fares in comparison to other markets, but our country, as a whole, is experiencing a housing crisis. According to Chris Arnold of Public Radio, “There are fewer homes for sale in the U.S. today than ever recorded in data going back nearly 40 years. That's a big part of what's driving up home prices much faster than incomes, and making home ownership less affordable for more and more Americans.”
Arnold quotes Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, an organization that tracks home sales: "’We are simply facing a housing shortage, a major housing shortage. … We need to build more homes. Supply is critical in the current environment.’" (Source: npr.org)
Right now, it is more blessed to sell than to buy. Especially if you are in the market for a modest home.
Builders tend to build larger homes that cost more. According to nerdwallet.com, “Through the first 10 months of 2019, about 585,000 newly constructed homes were sold, according to the Census Bureau. Fifty-six percent of those homes cost $300,000 or more. ‘Of the new homes that we are building, the vast majority are move-up products,’ Cisterna says. ‘They’re not for the entry-level buyer anymore.’
“Builders counter that they pay $49,500 for a typical buildable lot nationally and almost three times that in New England. And they say they face a shortage of skilled construction labor because experienced workers dropped out of the construction trades during the Great Recession, younger people aren’t replacing them, many job applicants can’t pass drug tests and immigration enforcement is scaring some laborers away.”
In a previous article, I mentioned why smaller houses are in demand. One reason is that many people, trapped in apartments during COVID and working from home, want the room a house provides — including room for an office. Another reason is that baby boomers want to leave their big houses for ones easier to maintain (smaller lawns, etc.), with everything on one level. As you get older, stairs become an issue.
This leads us to ponder a new trend: the 3D-printed homes. A company named Mighty Building is scheduled to build a community of 3D-printed homes in Rancho Mirage, California. This will be the first 3D-printed planned community.
A number of companies, however, are building individual 3D-printed homes. According to all3dp.com, “To demonstrate the potential and the abilities of their mobile construction 3D-printer, Apis Cor printed a 410-square-foot house in less than one day. This 3D-printed house cost the company approximately $10,150. … ”
Now that is a very small house, and doesn’t include land, hook ups, septic — all that kind of stuff. But you can see the potential — fast and inexpensive. Although it is hard to imagine, 3D printers can print using a concrete mixture, so a 3D-printed house can be substantial.
I don’t think 3D homes, like electric cars, will dominate the market within the next few years. But we can expect to see both continue to rise and potentially become a mainstay. The current housing shortage will propel 3D-printed homes forward, but by the time they gain a name, we will probably be in another housing glut.
Still, it is fascinating to imagine some of these innovations, is it not? Cars that drive themselves and require no gas? A house “printed up” and constructed in a matter of days? Who would have thunk?
