You may have heard this old joke before; it has been in circulation for decades and has a boatload of variations.
Here is the Wikipedia version: ”Three men are stranded on a desert island, when a bottle washes up on the shore. When they uncork the bottle, a genie appears and offers three wishes. The first wishes to be taken to Paris. The genie snaps his fingers, and the man suddenly finds himself standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The second man wishes that he were in Hollywood, and with a snap of the genie’s fingers, he finds himself on a Tinseltown movie set. The third man, now alone on the island, looks around and says, ‘I wish my friends were back.’”
Before I share a few dreams for our community, let met set the stage. I have been impressed with our city’s face lift. No, it is more than a face lift; it has been a transformation. Kokomo looks better than ever, and our elected and appointed officials have worked wonders (county and city working together) — in cooperation with private businesses, volunteers, donors, investors, community groups, endowments and government agencies.
If you had unlimited authority, unlimited funds and unlimited manpower, what would you do to make Kokomo better — as far as drawing visitors and improving the quality of life? Many of us would love to see Trader Joe’s and Chick-fil-A open franchises here, for example. Maybe a Costco? I would love a central or eastern European restaurant in town. The Popeye’s dream is already a reality!
Some of my dreams, however, are a bit more imaginative. Here are a couple:
First, it would be wonderful if the county turned what used to be Westdale Park into a memorial park named in honor of Deputy Carl Koontz and memorialized him and other officers who gave (or will give, sadly) their lives while serving the people of Howard Country. The land is already owned by the county, and it is just on the other side of the creek from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. Set up a few picnic tables, update swings for families and construct a nice memorial monument with a memory garden in honor of all officers, firefighters and public servants who lost their lives while on duty serving the rest of us. Might be worth pondering.
Second, Kokomo would benefit from being a destination city, and nothing makes for a destination like a unique, specific theme. With a new convention center hopefully in the works (some day), what theme would draw a specialized crowd? How about a concerted effort to make Kokomo the Mystery Detective Capitol of America?
The old train depot would make a perfect mystery detective wax museum, perhaps with a few train cars parked outside it labeled “Orient Express.” The whole block on Buckeye would make for fine mystery themed businesses, like a playhouse for weekend plays on a small scale (perhaps re-enacting old time radio mysteries with readers reading scripts and sound effects). Perhaps one of those old factory buildings could become an escape room? We could change Buckeye to Baker Street, and perhaps entice or develop a business called the “Baker Street Irregulars” to accommodate our nation’s obsession with Sherlock Holmes.
Actually, the entire downtown area could adopt a mystery theme, like the “Jessica Fletcher Bookshop” or “Della Street’s Deli.” Businesses, for example, could choose to rename themselves in keeping with the theme, if they so desired. Our community occasionally has offered murder mystery dinners at the Sieberling or our tea house, but a regular schedule of such events around conventions or self-proclaimed celebrations would add to the draw.
We could entice detective fan clubs to host (or initiate) their conventions here, and offer all sorts of detective story-related products, anywhere from Sherlock Holmes’ hats and capes to Hercule Poirot walking sticks or Miss Marple teacups. Housing our attorneys in the Perry Mason building might be a bit of a stretch. Maybe “Matlock Manner” would sound better? No, I don’t think so.
The possibilities are endless — when you dream. Practicality, that remains to be seen!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.