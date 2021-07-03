My wife had an uncle named Sam; I never did. I guess that makes me a real live nephew-in-law of my Uncle Sam!
If my math is correct, America is now 245 years old. To me, it does not seem that long ago when we celebrated our bicentennial. Gerald Ford was in the White House, and America was reeling from the Watergate scandal. The Vietnam War was finally over, but America was still living in the shadow of that division.
My home church sent me as a convention delegate to York, Pennsylvania, over the 4th of July weekend in 1976 (held at the York Gospel Center). I was not quite 20 years old at the time. I had a chance to visit Gettysburg and enjoyed a patriotic bicentennial concert.
America is a different nation now than it was back then. In my opinion, some things are better, while others are worse. The traditional American family has taken the biggest hit, in my view. Since I embrace Judeo-Christian values, I grieve about this. When I was a lad, I was frequently taught that “the family is building block of society.” We are putting that theory to the test. I hope I was taught wrongly.
But I also see a positive side: we have made great strides in technology, medicine, cleaning up the environment, and access to information. When it comes to racial issues, it seems we have seen gains in some areas and losses in others.
Paul Johnson, the British author of “A History of the American People,” describes America as a problem-creating, problem-solving society. The unpleasant truth, however, is that it is easier to create problems than solve them.
To form our union, the 13 colonies accepted the “Great Compromise,” allowing southern states to continue slavery. This divided our country from the beginning. The behemoths of World War I and World War II brought us together in ways we have not experienced since. We had a spoonful of unity after Sept. 11, but soon forgot its flavor.
Every presidential election highlights the divided nature of our nation, as elections often do in other free countries. This past election, however, made it clear that this rift is not just a crack in the soil, but a chasm spurting hot lava. Some Americans have lost faith in the integrity of our ability to have honest elections.
Being from Chicago, where dead people vote, I can understand the concern. In 2016, many believe Russian meddling favored President Trump and, in 2020, many believe local meddling favored President Biden. Others believe there was no significant meddling — at least, no more than usual. Both sides produce evidence that fails to satisfy the other side.
Unlike the war between the states, the dividing line is no longer the Mason-Dixon; instead, it is a zig zag or islands of blue states and red states. One factor that helps keep us together, however, is that there are many red voters in blue states and many blue voters in red states. We are not all in one place. Also consider the purple states, states that swing toward one party, then the other.
Americans can breach the chasm and cool the lava by determining to return to an ethic we once embraced: disagreeing agreeably, gracefully and respectfully.
To do this, we must think sanely about what we mean by “tolerance.” The trend seems to be to define tolerance as agreeing to another’s viewpoint (or agreeing that it is “true or right for them”). Tolerance means respecting the rights others have to voice opinions contrary to our own, and to treat those who disagree with us respectfully and kindly. To put it simply (from our viewpoint), others have a right to be wrong.
Will America return to being “One nation, under God, indivisible?” The jury is still out on that one.
