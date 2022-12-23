One old joke talks about what non-Christian retailers do on Christmas Eve. After they count their profits, they gather around a tree and sing, “What A Friend We Have in Jesus.”
In reality, retailers take in about 35.5% of their income the last quarter of the year. If things were evenly distributed, they would take in 25%. So it is a bump, but not as big a bump as many of us think (source: statista.com).
According to pewresearch.org, “... 81% of non-Christians in the United States celebrate Christmas.” Wikipedia informs us that, “Countries such as Japan, where Christmas is not a public holiday but is popular despite there being only a small number of Christians, have adopted many of the secular aspects of Christmas, such as gift-giving, decorations, and Christmas trees.”
Pew Research also tells us that about 96% of those who identify themselves as Christians celebrate the holiday in the U.S. No matter how you look at it, Christmas is a big deal.
One of the neat things about Christmas is that it gives us permission to be generous and kind. What do I mean by permission? Webster defines permission as "formal consent or authorization." But there is another type of permission that I will call "sociological permission."
Christmas is a time when people have permission to be religious. A few years ago, there was a push to disallow people from wishing others a “Merry Christmas.” And while some still stifle the freedom to do so, many have simply ignored this attempt to curtail their freedom of speech.
At Christmas, people have permission to volunteer, to contribute generously, socialize and celebrate. For many Americans, Christmas is the only time of year they celebrate with co-workers, neighbors or extended family. Were it not for Christmas, many of us would never celebrate with the above groups.
We share Christmas celebrations in common with people of various or no faiths. I see no problem with that at all.
One issue I do have, however, is the secularizing of Christmas among self-identified Christians. For example, people of all faiths might enjoy singing, “Jingle Bells” or “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” or “White Christmas.” Yet many children reared in Christian homes are unfamiliar with songs that retell the spiritual meaning of the holiday, such as “Silent Night,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!” or “Joy to the World.”
The same is true with the Christmas narrative.
Cartoonist Charles Schultz captured the simple message of Christmas in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” For most Christians, the reason for the season is (or should be) the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ whom Christians believe to be the Savior, the Son of God, the promised Messiah. We also enjoy many of the other traditions and trappings of the holiday.
In many instances, unless parents teach these songs — and the Christmas narrative itself — children will reach maturity viewing Christmas as nothing more than an exciting time to buy and receive presents. Some churches do a good job of instructing children, while others do not. Many do not avail themselves of opportunities offered by their churches. Our neglect can easily take Christ out of Christmas within our own families.
Sing those Christmas carols, read the Bible narratives aloud from Luke 2:1-20 (or the account in Matthew 1:18-25); don’t expect society to keep Christ in Christmas — Christians must do so.
For my secular friends and those of non-Christian faiths, enjoy the trappings of the season: the emphasis on caring for our fellow human beings, the joy we feel when family and friends gather to celebrate, the music, the decorations, the giving and receiving of gifts, the parties at work or school. Christmas is an important part of Western Culture. Present-day Scrooges may try to stamp it out, the Grinches may try to ruin it, but it not only survives, it thrives! A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all!
