We are saddened that White’s Meat Market is permanently closing; White’s has served an important niche in our community. On the other hand, we are overjoyed to read that Martino’s lives on! Our community — like communities everywhere — is constantly changing.
With a host of new projects and amenities — such as a revitalized downtown, Kokomo Municipal Stadium, the new Y and Championship Field (to name a few) — you would think Kokomo’s reputation would be sterling. But not online.
I was chatting with a man considering relocating to Kokomo. He had researched online and was very concerned about our crime rate. I explained that Kokomo was safer than the big cities, but he seemed skeptical. Why? He read reviews online.
So I decided to try to see what he saw. Below are some typical comments about life in Kokomo.
“I was born and raised in Kokomo, Indiana. As a child it was a great place to live ... I moved 13 years ago and it was the best decision that I have made. The crime rate is horrible now and it is riddled with drugs. It is basically turning into Chicago. The pollution from all the factories make the entire city smell terrible …” (quora.com)
“... The crime level is pathetically high due to the opiate epidemic …” (niche.com)
“There isn’t much to do here ... There is no culture to the area …” (niche.com)
Regarding the crime rate, (on a numbering system where lower is better), out of 154 listed communities in Indiana, Kokomo ranks 133. Many communities with better rankings are tiny towns, however. When you ponder areas with significant populations, Kokomo fares fairly well. Anderson, Vincennes, New Castle, Hammond, Elkhart, Terre Haute, South Bend, (and clearly Indianapolis, East Chicago and Gary) all have higher crime rates. (source: USA.com)
Still, according a areavibes.com, the crime rate is “17% higher than the US average.” The same site, however, suggests Kokomo is a better than average when it comes to low cost of living, high salaries, low priced homes or low rent. The graduation rate, however, is slightly below par.
Kokomo also has positive reviews online. Here are a couple:
“Kokomo, Indiana, is a medium size city roughly 45 minutes north of Indianapolis. I love this city as it has a small town feel with many events each month that happen for the community to enjoy. There is no shortage of entertainment. If you want to get away from the city, you can travel roughly 30 minutes up to Mississinewa reservoir and enjoy a day or weekend on the water!” (niche.com)
“Kokomo has a small town (feel) but with more businesses than the usual small town. Commuting in Kokomo is easy, and everything you need is here in town. Kokomo has it’s issues like any other town, but overall it’s a good town to live in.” (niche.com)
Let me point out a few considerations. Many single adults want to live where there is an abundance of night life; that is not Kokomo (nor any small city, unless it is a suburb of a larger one). Married couples, especially with children, look at a city through completely different eyes. Affordable housing, for example, is crucial.
Some people want to live in a community with people like them; what I love about Kokomo is that people of all classes and educational levels mix. Not everyone wants that. Some online comments deride Kokomo for its “rednecks.”
People with strong social skills may belong to clubs, have people over, etc. People with weak social skills want a complete social life at their disposal; they need take no initiative (but simply go to things). These are just a few factors that determine how satisfied we are where we live.
Kokomo has its problems, crime being the most serious; but the crime problem should not be inflated; our community is not particularly dangerous. It doesn’t take much bad press to send people into a panic.
Roy F. Baumeister, a professor of social psychology at Florida State University, writes, “Bad impressions and bad stereotypes are quicker to form and more resistant to disconfirmation than good ones.” (source: psycnet.apa.org)
Maybe a few of us should add some reviews to offset the lop-sided image Kokomo has online.
