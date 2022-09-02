My fictitious friends Elmer and his wife Evie had arrived at 5:30 and were enjoying the mild, overcast day on our back deck. They reclined in their favorite lawn chairs. Emil, Elmer’s brother, and Vy had just arrived; they walked through the house, strolling onto the deck as Ed flipped burgers on the grill. He doused each burger with his own seasoning mix, “Essence of Edward.”
“So glad you all could make it for the cookout,” Marylu greeted. “We have a beautiful day.”
“Indeed we have,” Vy added. “Couldn’t be nicer.”
“And we love Ed’s burgers with that special seasoning he conjures — he’s like a mad scientist in a laboratory when it comes to cooking,” Emil chided. “One of those ingredients is MSG, right? Why do people say it is bad for you?”
“Well, it has sodium — like salt. It was isolated by the Japanese because it has this amazing taste called ‘umami’ (deliciousness). I love it. MSG occurs naturally in Parmesan cheese, soy sauce, and seaweed — and is added to many conventional condiments, canned soups, and many canned, packaged, or frozen foods. It bothers some people, so I don’t use if people ask me not to do so.”
“I saw something funny today,” Elmer smiled, not the least concerned about transitioning to a completely unrelated subject. “I read about a man who had a six foot pet boa constrictor. The slithery thing escaped and got tangled up in his bed’s box springs. The picture looked like it had woven himself in and out the springs — like stitches.”
“Where did you see that?” Emil chuckled.
“At upi.com,” Elmer replied. “This happened in the UK. They called the fire department and them guys got the snake out. I guess it was okay.”
“That is a weird piece of news,” Vy affirmed.
“I saw a weird bit of news myself — but weird in a different way,” Evie contributed. “I was reading about Shanghai. Shanghai is a big city — it has 25 million people.
“That’s even bigger than the New York metro area,” Evie continued. “Anyhow, they have been on a strict COVID lock down since March and are finally opening schools there Sept. 1 — with all sorts of COVID tests and restrictions. Everything stopped there for months. Wonder how those people dealt with it — and how it will affect the supply chain.
“Now they are locking down Shenzhen, the world’s largest electronics wholesale market,” Evie continued (source: economictimes.indiatimes.com).
“China is just plain scary,” Ed affirmed.
“Let’s talk about some local news,” Emil verbally lunged. “Did any of you see all that fascinating news in the Kokomo Tribune? First, they are going to rethink the U.S. 31 project some more. It sure is nice how they trimmed the trip from Indy to South Bend by 20 minutes.”
“Yep,” Vy nodded. “I hope they can get rid of a few more lights though. It would be nice to travel from here to Rochester without any lights on 31.”
“Well, that J-turn idea around 218 isn’t too popular with people in Miami County,” Elmer opined. “And I don’t blame ‘em. Who wants to make a right turn to make a left turn?”
“They gotta figure something out,” Ed added. “If it were slower there, maybe a traffic circle would work.”
“You mean a roundabout?” Elmer asked.
“Roundabout, rotary, traffic circle — same thing,” Ed replied.
“Also,” Emil added, ignoring the above conversation, “they had a great article about a national bike trail from coast to coast, with the trail highlighting the east side of Indiana. If I were younger, it would make me want to take bicycling seriously.”
“Nice alternative to the Appalachian Trail,” Evie added.
“And then that article about the surge of immigrants to Indiana,” Emil resumed. “I had no idea that there were about 24,000 Burmese immigrants who have settled in Indianapolis.”
“No shortage of interesting things to talk about,” Ed concluded. “But I have an announcement: everything is ready. Let’s chow down!”
