The British have it right: There is no accounting for taste. We like the food we like and dislike some of the food others love for no logical reason. It just is.
I number myself among those who believe in absolute truth. Our particular worldview (mine is Biblical Judaeo-Christian) logically leads toward certain moral and spiritual absolutes. I am pro-life, for example. Some worldviews maintain that there are no absolutes, but such a belief itself becomes an absolute! When we butt up against others who embrace a competing worldview, disagreement is inevitable. Whether we handle disagreement graciously or not is also dictated by our worldviews.
But, having said that, there are many disagreements in life that are subjective: matters of taste and are not necessarily matters of worldview. And that’s where today’s column is headed. When we find ourselves addressing matters of taste — not conviction — it can be tempting to take our tastes and treat them as convictions. And, even if we have differing convictions, we need to play fair.
Take classic comedy for example. A few people, it seems to me, have little or no use for comedy. Most of us, however, enjoy it to varying degrees. But, beyond that, we enjoy different kinds of comedy and different comedians.
My father-in-law loved Laurel and Hardy. And, while I admit they had some funny moments, I find many of their films to be frustrating. I do enjoy most of the comedians from that era, however.
For the past two-plus years, I have been posting four jokes every Monday on my Facebook page; I ask my friends to vote for their favorite joke. The vote spread is amazing. I don’t think I have ever had a landslide choice. Sometimes — the same week perhaps — I get comments such as “these are the best ever,” while someone else might comment, “none of these are very funny.” And everybody is right, because there is no accounting for taste. What one person finds funny, another finds silly, too complex or simply not funny.
I have been preaching at least weekly since 1979. But I still don’t know what a “good” sermon is. Yes, there are some objective things I can look it. Was it true to the text? Was my presentation logical? But — most of the time — whether a sermon flies or sinks is in the heart and mind of the listener, and that tends to depend primarily upon the personality, expectations, and preferences of the listener.
Families divide over what color to paint a room; for many, it is more about “who gets their way” or control than it is the issue at hand. Our preferences become extensions of our egos and we dogmatize those preferences; we can’t get rid of our egos, but we can check them. We become willing to die for some mighty small hills if our pride leads the battle.
We live in a time of tribalism, tirades and polarization. The bad guys can do no good, and the good guys can do no bad. We cannot, by ourselves, bring back the return of civility. But each of us can attempt to be fair, seek to understand where others are coming from and refuse to join in the mockery, the tirades and the whole cancel culture thing. If others are rude, it does not give us a free pass to be rude in return.
If we keep attacking one another back and forth, we lose respect for one another. No one is listening except those who agree with us, so why are we shouting? And, when our opponents prove right — as they inevitably will at times — we may refuse to concede and choose denial, rewriting how vehemently we opposed them by calling attention to some secondary point. None of us have to be part of this cycle, you know!
