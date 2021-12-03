I left many of you with a cliff-hanger last week. “How was the 44-pound turkey?” you wonder. Alas, there was no 44-pound turkey — it was only 24 pounds! How could this be? Well, the explanation is complicated.
A few days before I penned my last article, I was teaching an informal Sunday evening Bible study. I had forgotten to turn off my cell phone ringer when suddenly my son’s tone rang in the middle of the study. I was seated at a small table with maybe 20 people gathered for the rather intense study.
I decided to answer the phone because we needed a break in the action.
I told my son, Luke, that we were in the middle of this study, so he gave me a quick message: we did not need to buy our own turkey (because we like to cook with leftovers, as last week’s article proved) because he bought a 44-pound turkey. There would be plenty of leftovers. At least that is what I claim I heard. I ended the conversation promptly and then shared with everyone that Luke had somehow found a 44 pound turkey.
When we arrived at his house for Thanksgiving, I asked him how he cooked the turkey. He replied that he fried it. I asked, “How did you get such a big turkey to fit in your turkey fryer?”
He replied that it fit with no problem. I then told him I would never have guessed a fryer could hold a 44-pound turkey. It was at that point he informed me that, no, the turkey was 24 pounds.
He maintains that he told me it was 24 pounds, not 44. Did he speak incorrectly, or did I hear incorrectly? We will never know.
By the way, the 24-pound turkey was delish. We will laugh about the fictitious 44-pound turkey for years!
When I first came to Kokomo in 1983, I heard a common saying that I had never heard in the Chicago area: “May as well laugh as cry!” You don’t hear that saying much anymore, but there is great wisdom in it. If you can find humor in the many situation comedies you experience daily, you may as well laugh.
Of course some matters are so serious that you cannot laugh at them; but you can laugh at other things to alleviate the stress from those sobering situations.
Since Thanksgiving, the Omicron Variant of COVID has been dominating the news. Early speculation suggests that this new strain could be even more contagious than its predecessors, and scientists are wondering how effective our current vaccines will be in combating it. There is nothing funny about COVID. I have lost some dear friends and a family member to it. Nearly 800,000 American have died from it. It has wreaked havoc throughout the world in casualties and economic hardship.
But while we cannot find anything amusing about COVID, we can get a lot of mileage out of truly funny things, like a 44-pound non-existent turkey. Life is full of comical moments — for those who will enjoy them. Laughing and enjoying humor lifts our moods and will tend to extend our lives.
“Jennifer Aaker, a behavioral psychologist, and Naomi Bagdonas, a business consultant, are two women who know a thing or two about funny. In fact, they're so knowledgeable they even teach a class on humor at work at Stanford Business School. And now, the duo is sharing their knowledge in the new book ‘Humor, Seriously.’
“As the duo shared with Inc., they've found plenty of evidence showing that having a healthy sense of humor can help in both business and life as well. In the book, they point to one study out of Norway that followed more than 50,000 people for 15 years. The study found that those with a sense of humor lived an average of eight years longer than those without” (source: travelandleisure.com).
Humor and laughter are blessings: they relieve tension and refresh our disposition. Time to take not-so-serious humor seriously!
