As I columnist, I sometimes use words like “ain’t” or quote someone as saying, “I seen it.” I will even throw in an incomplete sentence, just to add a touch of style. Like this. Or that. For some reason, most of us are fine with errors in grammar or syntax (or is it “sin tax?”) or misspellings — as long as they are clearly intentional. We appreciate when others are capable of writing or speaking properly — at least when they need to do so.
When I need phone support for a tech problem, I usually find myself talking to someone from overseas, such as India. Most people from India are considered native English speakers, although their accent is partly British and partly unique to their area. It can take time to adjust to a different accent, yet I marvel at the grammatically impeccable English I hear. This puts me on my best grammatical behavior — I don’t want to come across as an ignorant, impolite American. Why is that? Not sure if that is a lesson in psychology, sociology, or both.
All languages are complex, but some are more complex than others. English is particularly troublesome because of a plethora of rules — and a plethora of exceptions to the rules. Since (for most of us) English is our mother tongue, we rarely consider how difficult it is for those who are learning English as a second language to master our irregular language.
English has a base of Anglo-Saxon words, and some authorities assert that the closest major language to English is Dutch; Frisian (a language spoken in a small region of the Netherlands) is even closer. Since the English were conquered by Vikings (adding some elements of their language to the mix) and then the Norman French conquered and ruled England (adding French elements to the mix), we might describe English as a hybrid language.
If you don’t speak a second language at all — you never even had a couple of years of Spanish in school, for example — you might think that the difference between languages is merely a matter of vocabulary. You plug in the appropriate words and it’s done, right? Wrong.
Languages are ways of thinking, they are systems. Some languages, for example, put a noun first. You get the big picture, and then it is modified by an adjective. In English, it is the opposite. We say a “green house.” Not “a house, a green one.”
Some languages do not have articles (a, an, the), or the article itself has a masculine or feminine version to match the nouns, which are also masculine or feminine. In Spanish, for example, masculine nouns take an “El” for “the,” while feminine nouns take a “La.”
When non-English speakers choose to learn English, they often struggle with when to use the word “the” or “a/an” — or to refrain from using the article. There are 11 rules for using articles in English; we unknowingly abide by these rules because we grew up with the language. We imitated our parents at a young age when our brains were flexible sponges. As a result, we intuitively know what sounds correct, even though we cannot list the rules. Here is Rule 11, “Use or Omit Articles for Locations to Change Meaning.”
We change the meaning of a sentence containing a location noun by either using or omitting the article “the.” The English Bureau shares this example:
“I am going to the church — I am going to the building that is a church. I am going there for a reason but it may not be to worship, it may be because it’s a beautiful building or I’m meeting someone there.
“I am going to church — I am going to worship at a church” (source: theenglishbureau.com).
Do you see how the presence or absence of a word such as “the” affects the meaning?
We can understand why foreigners have difficulty learning our language. We can also understand why we native speakers sometimes struggle. We can, however, choose to hone our skills and improve our ability to use proper English. We might even impress those telephone support personnel in India.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.