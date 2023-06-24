Some people believe there are countless parallel universes to our own, where copies of us exist — but those copies don’t always make the same choices we do. I do not hold that belief, but I do believe that individuals — well known or unknown — make choices that significantly change the course of history.
Today, I continue my series about lesser-known individuals who made a difference in the Revolution.
Let’s begin with Gen. Nathanael Greene. He lived from 1742 to 1786. Much of my information on Greene comes via an article from time.com, particularly a section authored by Craig Bruce Smith.
Greene originally embraced pacifist beliefs, but then decided that the need for the revolution trumped those beliefs. “Showing the same sense of morality throughout the war, Greene championed equal pay for Black soldiers, ‘humanity’ for loyalists, and rules of war by which ‘cruelty was dishonorable.’”
Greene had a special gift to see the big picture: he focused upon a strategy to win the war, not battles.
“He used traditional and guerrilla fighting, picking his battles and strategically retreating throughout the Carolinas. ... Despite few individual victories, Greene was able to exhaust the British and win the Southern campaign. He excelled at the thankless task of supplying the Continental Army ... even driving himself into financial ruin by personally assuming the debt to equip his troops.”
He died from heat stroke in 1786 (soon after the war), which is probably why he never received the long-term recognition he deserved.
Let’s move on to our next hero. The National Archive (via mentalfloss.com) documents the first American casualty of the Revolution: Crispus Attucks.
“This escaped former slave is generally considered to be the first American to die in the Revolution. He was working as a merchant seaman in Boston when Samuel Adams called on colonists to demonstrate against the British troops guarding the customs commissioners. In what became known as the Boston Massacre, 40 to 50 patriots armed with clubs and sticks were fired on by British troops, with Attucks as the first casualty.”
When we celebrate Memorial Day, he is first on the lengthy list of those who gave their very lives for our nation.
Nancy Hart has to be one of the most interesting (and frightening) characters of the Revolution. The source for my information is battlefield.com.
Nancy was tall (6 feet) and tough as nails. She lived in rural Georgia and was illiterate. The native Americans nicknamed her “war woman” for good reason. Students of the Bible might note some similarities to another tough woman in the Book Judges, Jael (4:17-23). Nancy was probably the tougher of the two.
Nancy’s husband was fighting for our infant nation with the Georgia militia, but Nancy helped the cause by going undercover. “Hart succeeded in outsmarting British opponents on multiple occasions, frequently disguising herself as a ‘crazy man’ and wandering through British camps to procure information for the Patriots. When one of Hart’s children discovered a British soldier spying on the Hart home, Nancy doused the man with boiling water … before tying him up and turning him over to Patriot forces.”
In one instance, she was said to capture several British soldiers who had gone to her home. They demanded she feed them. She was shrewd. She not only fed them, she supplied them with alcohol. After they were inebriated, she and her daughter discreetly removed the soldiers’ guns from where they were stacked, and then they aimed guns at the soldiers. One rose to attack Nancy and she shot and killed him while wounding another. The rest surrendered. She and her neighbors weren’t sure what to do with them, so they hung them.
Some considered this story a legend, but in 1912 — when a railroad company was excavating her property — they discovered six skeletons buried near her cabin.
“After the death of her husband, Hart moved with one of her sons to Henderson County, Kentucky, where she became a devout Methodist and lived past the age of ninety.”
I think it is fair to say that America began as a nation of individuals, but individuals who were dedicated to a common cause!
