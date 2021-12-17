Our prayers and thoughts this week are with the people of Kentucky (and elsewhere) devastated by killer tornadoes. We are praying for grieving families, and for those who lost homes and businesses. To get more local, we are also concerned about the many who are grieving over empty places at the Christmas table.
The message of Christmas offers us a perspective that takes us beyond this temporal life, focusing upon an eternal destiny. That is why many who are grieving can alternate between joy and grief this time of year, as paradoxical as this might seem. Some of the joy of Christmas is expressed in its music, a subject I explored last week. I would like to continue our journey as we examine a few more favorite Christmas songs, both secular and sacred.
Unfortunately, most children today find traditional Christian music unfamiliar. Parents who want their children to be fluent in the old carols need to play them at home and sing them as a family. But even children with the most meager repertoire tend to know “Jingle Bells.”
According to Wikipedia, “’Jingle Bells’ is one of the best-known ... American songs in the world. It was written by James Lord Pierpont (1822–1893) and published under the title ‘The One Horse Open Sleigh’ in the autumn of 1857 ... it became associated with Christmas music and the holiday season in the 1860s and 1870s. ... It was first recorded in 1889 on an Edison cylinder; this recording, believed to be the first Christmas record, is lost, but an 1898 recording also from Edison Records survives.”
The song has four stanzas; many of us have heard the second about “Miss Fanny Bright,” but here is the third: “A day or two ago, The story I must tell, I went out on the snow, And on my back I fell;
A gent was riding by, In a one-horse open sleigh, He laughed as there I sprawling lie, But quickly drove away. Ah!” This is followed by the “Jingle Bell” refrain. Maybe it is time we tried all four verses?
If “Hark the Herald! Angels Sing!” is my all-time favorite (and it is), my second favorite has to be “Joy to the World,” written by one of the most significant hymn writers/poets/ministers of all times, Isaac Watts. Watts penned the lyrics in 1719, and the words are an elaboration on Psalm 98 with a bit of Psalm 96. Watts, who authored songs like “At the Cross,” “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” and “O God Our Help in Ages Past” often based his hymns on Biblical Psalms or texts. The song combines the two advents of Christ into one song, His birth and His future return to reign when “heaven and nature sing(s).” The tune, titled “Antioch,” is attributed to Frederick Handel of “Messiah” fame. This is the most published Christmas hymn in North America.
Christmas lore was kicked up a few notches with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Robert May created the fictional character of Rudolph for a highly-successful children’s book. May’s brother-in-law, Johnny Marks, created the song we all know; in 1949, Gene Autry made it a number one hit recording. The story line is inspiring. A reindeer — who is mocked for his unusual nose — is honored by Santa to lead the team because of his built-in “headlight.” The song has strong emotional appeal for its lessons about our unique value and the importance of respecting others — even those unlike us. Now from the secular back to the sacred.
Originally penned in German, “Silent Night” is one of the world’s favorite Christmas carols. The lyrics were written in 1816 by a Catholic priest, (Joseph Mohr) in Austria; the tune was composed in 1818 (by Franz Gruber) on short notice. Flooding had rendered the organ unusable, so the tune had to be arranged for guitar. The lyrics and tune combine to create a contemplative “time out” to ponder the simple message of Christmas, “Christ the Savior is born!”
Let me add to that simple message with a wish from yours truly: “I wish you a Merry Christmas!”
