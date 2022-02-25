Emil and Vy were already seated in our living room when the doorbell rang.
“Come on in,” I shouted. I was busy carrying two hot cups of coffee for our seated guests.
“Glad you can make it,” I greeted with a cheerful voice, turning my head toward the latest arrivals.
“Have a seat.”
Elmer and Vinny made themselves cozy as Marylu strolled in from the kitchen.
“Hi,” she greeted. “Would you like a coffee and a tea?” Marylu had it down to a science, and they affirmed her assumptions.
The three of us began chatting. Elmer is always quick to opine.
“You know, it is hard to believe all the problems we have going on in the world right now. The invasion of Ukraine — that’s big. And awful. Truck drivers ready to blockade Washington. If that is not enough, inflation is back with a vengeance. I thought we got rid of that forever in the '80’s.”
“Kids nowadays are not used to dealing with inflation,” I commented. “How would you explain inflation to a teen, for example?”
“Well, I would use a dictionary definition to begin with,” Emil answered. “Let me get it from my phone. Here it is: ‘a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money.’”
“That nails it,” Emil affirmed.
Marylu walked in gingerly with two cups on saucers. “When we got married in 1980,” she contributed, “inflation was crazy. Ed, your dad had a daily money market bank account. What was the crazy interest rate?”
“I think it was 18%,” I answered. “Yep, the inflation was high for a long time. I remember it started revving up during the Johnson years, continued during the Nixon years — Nixon even tried Roosevelt-era price controls. It kept growing during Ford’s years, and really went berserk when Carter became president. Reagan tamed it down, but it took a while to get down to single digits inflation. And it kept going down and stayed down — until recently.
“Lots of things can cause inflation,” Emil added. “It is not just government or presidential decisions, although that is a factor. The lock down, COVID, oil shortages, plugged ports, container shortages — now war — a lot of things are not out from decisions in D.C.”
We nodded. Emil had a good point.
“Of course we have nothing like they had in Germany after World War I,” Vinny reminded us. “It took millions of Marks to buy a loaf of bread.”
“I don’t know that we will ever see it that bad,” Emil commented, plunging back into the conversation. “But I suspect we will begin a spiral that will spin out of control, like the '70’s and '80’s. Prices go up, people demand higher wages, unions call strikes and one thing feeds another.”
“Back in 1979, when my first husband and I bought a house,” Vinny added, “the mortgage rate was 11.2%.”
When Emil and I bought our first house in 1981,” Vy trumped, “our mortgage rate was 16.63%!”
“What’s bad about inflation,” Marylu chimed, “is that some people are left out. If prices rise 10% a year and you get a 10% raise every year, so what? But some people get cost-of-living raises while others are left behind. They get no or maybe a small raise, and lose buying power.”
“And companies downsize to save money,” I added. “Businesses cannot expand because the interest rates for loans is so high. Potential startups are abandoned on the launching pad. Workers are laid off, and we could end up with a humdinger of a recession. And that is always bad.”
“The good news,” Elmer added, “is that we could be wrong. Things are so different today than they used to be.”
“I hope you are right,” Emil responded. “Sometimes it is good to be wrong!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.