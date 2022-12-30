This will be my 40th New Year in Kokomo! Marylu and I have loved celebrating the New Year, wherever we were. Many years, we were able to enjoy a party at our church. In other years, we conducted our own New Year’s Eve party. A few times, we simply enjoyed a quiet evening at home.
When I was a youth, it was “cool” to stay up late — maybe even all night. My parents allowed my sister and me to stay up all night to watch TV marathons. This was in the mid-1960s and early 1970s. I enjoyed the Marx Brothers marathon. I also recall Fred Astaire movies all night long. Our black and white TV was perfect for those black and white movies!
Many of us embark the good ship “New Year” exuding optimism and aspiration. By aspiration, I am not referring to food going down the wrong pipe. My preferred definition of aspiration is, “a strong desire to achieve something high or great” (merriam-webster.com). I am talking about a yearning to improve, an eager ambition, a strong intention. When a New Year looms, aspirations often morph into resolutions.
Let’s face it, we all have habits we want to break, defects in our personality we would like to correct and deficiencies in our behavior and routines. If we were offered an opportunity to change a few things about ourselves with the wave of a magic wand, we would probably spotlight two or three weaknesses immediately.
I am a bit skeptical about resolutions; I do recognize resolutions have helped some people effect permanent change, even if many fall by the wayside. Sometimes we resolve to do what we know we should do, but we are not wholehearted about it. When people do make changes, it often begins with wholehearted resolve, something we cannot merely conjure up on the basis of logic or what we “should” do. Change has a price tag, and we are not always willing to pay it.
When people say they are going to exercise daily, attend church faithfully every Sunday, or stop living beyond their means, I take a “wait and see” approach. I am skeptical about my own aspirations as well.
It is logical to correct our defects, be more social, develop patience, exercise, drop negative attitudes, refuse sweets, be kinder, take time to smell the roses or subdue ones spending habits. The problem is that — although human beings can be and sometimes are logical — we are often driven by forces that defy logic. None of us operate completely on the basis of logic.
Our mood, genetics, peers, traumas, fears, agendas or circumstances can trump logic. I also believe there are significant theological/spiritual dynamics involved in this matter, but this is not the place to elaborate upon them.
Let me illustrate using a common problem. Some folks experience frequent (or even violent) outbursts of anger. A resolution to “do better” might help in some instances for a short period of time, but not usually in the long run. We can tell ourselves, “Outbursts of anger ruin my relationships and make me look foolish, so I am going to stop erupting,” but it is not that easy. Logic and will power alone are not enough.
Such folks would have a better served if — instead of a resolution not to blow up — they made a wholehearted resolution to speak up early and express their true feelings as problems arise — instead of absorbing anger. Feigning “niceness” is nothing more than accumulating anger for a future explosion. Saying what we think we should say — rather than stating our honest opinion — is a great way to accumulate anger and build grudges.
A better resolution would be to express oneself honestly and reasonably instead of (1) telling people what they want to hear, (2) absorbing anger, and (3) pretending to be “nice.”
This is just one example of a truly helpful resolution. Resolving to do better is a start, but successful resolutions need to take into account the whole rope of human nature, not merely the strand of logic.
I wish you a happy New Year and great success in your worthy resolutions!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.