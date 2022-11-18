One blogger writes, “Our daughter wants us to set a place at our Thanksgiving dinner table for her Teddy bear, Theodore. She promises he won't eat very much. She said he has been eating a lot lately, and is already stuffed.”
The word “stuffed” and “Thanksgiving” go together, don’t they? When it comes to Thanksgiving, most of us envision a table jam-packed with turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, cranberries and pie — among other mouth-watering dishes. We even have an alternate name for Thanksgiving: “Turkey Day.”
If you are among the many who do not like turkey, you probably enjoy an alternate meat dish. In many families that would be ham. In my family, it is polish sausage with sauerkraut. I like my family. Vegans might enjoy a tofu, cauliflower, or lentil dish.
Whatever the spread, a Thanksgiving feast is a good thing, in my opinion. For many of us, it creates an ideal backdrop to give thanks to God for His bountiful provision. We need to make thankfulness toward others a habit as well. We need to express appreciation toward those with whom we interact, and we need to do so regularly.
Gathering with dear ones highlights that our relationships make life rich and meaningful, that health is a greater blessing than wealth, and that having our essential needs met is not a given; we are vulnerable. We need to rehearse a few of our many blessings.
What keeps us from being thankful people? There are probably many contributors. But today I would like to ponder three factors that dampen our attempts to be thankful.
The first factor is a focus upon what is missing, the negative. We tend to target deficits, hurts, and disappointments. Rather than acknowledging the reality of the disappointing and choosing to be thankful for the positive, we find ourselves mired in the negative. We can choose (instead) to take time to focus upon our blessings — but it takes a dollop of self-discipline. In addition, we can develop the habit of expressing appreciation toward those who serve us — even those we pay for the service!
The second factor is a sense of entitlement. This is mainly a “first world” problem. If we think we are entitled to food, clothing and shelter just because we are human, we may be ungrateful toward those who provide it. Children may be ungrateful toward parents, to cite an example, and may feel entitled to what their friends receive from their parents. Charity programs that create dependency sometimes nurture this attitude.
The third factor is arrogance, also known as pride, superiority or haughtiness. Some people think, “I worked my way through college, learned a trade, or started a business. I work hard for my money. Why should I be thankful?” The answer, of course, is that you should be thankful you had the opportunity to get an education, to learn a trade or to start a business.
Be thankful for a good mind and healthy body. Be thankful for the people who trained you or gave you a break. Many people in third world countries are poor — not because they are lazy — but because they lack opportunity. Perhaps they were born in the wrong caste, or they live in an area where work in unavailable.
There is a commendable form of pride, as in taking pride in one's work. If you disciplined yourself while others lived for the moment, you should feel good about that. Be thankful for the wisdom the Almighty gave you; be thankful for the opportunities to pull yourself up by your bootstraps. Humility creates thankfulness, and thankfulness reinforces humility.
Sadly, there are many blessings we only appreciate in retrospect, when they are removed. When our health fails, when our spouse dies, when our employer folds — we often then realize what we have lost. We become thankful for what we once had; we wish we could go back in time and appreciate the blessings we once knew, but we cannot. We can, however, change course and develop the habit of thankfulness.
So don’t delay: give thanks this Thanksgiving.
