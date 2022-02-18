A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a column about our human propensity to want things we really do not like. It is a strange phenomenon, but sometimes just not having something creates a craving for it — regardless of how much we actually enjoy it.
In today’s column, I would like to ponder an opposite problem: resisting doing the good things that we do like. In other words, not wanting what we like.
All of us (hopefully) have learned that sometimes duty calls and we must do things or go places we would rather not. Who wants to clean up after a sick child? Who wants to go to the BMV? Our resistance to such chores is understandable. But why do we resist doing good things we like?
Our likes and dislikes are sometimes in flux. For years, neither Marylu nor I enjoyed liver. We could eat it if we had to; we disliked it, but didn’t hate it. Then, all of a sudden, we started enjoying (sometimes even craving) liver with onions. A few years later, our dislike of liver returned; that is where we stand today. Why is this? Who knows? It just is. As the Brits say, “There is no accounting for taste.” You like it or you don’t — logic is not usually involved.
Perhaps perceptive Tribune readers have noticed that I love to write using plenty of dashes, colons and semi-colons. Dashes, colons and semi-colons mimic my personal thought patterns. Other columnists process their thoughts into different verbal patterns and rarely use these somewhat remote punctuation marks. But me, I use scads of them; I just like them.
Whereas it may be difficult to nail down why we like what we do, the question still remains: “Why do we have a hard time wanting what we will like? This phenomenon is unimaginatively called “resistance.” I think this term gives us a clue.
The answer, simply, is that we do not want to change our current modus operandi. If we enjoy walks in the cold, for example, putting on our coats and feeling cold for a few minutes outdoors (until our body warms up) is a minuscule trauma of sorts. Indoors, we are warm and cozy and conserving effort, so the idea of taking a walk seems unattractive. Once we get walking, however, we may usually find we enjoy it. We return with a lifted mood.
Our son used to take a (non-essential) weekly class, and he would return home excited and happy. But a week later, he would complain and say he didn’t want to go. Finally I told him, “Look, if you come home today and say you had a bad time and don’t want to go to class next week, you won’t have to go. But you have to say it today. You need to learn something about yourself.”
The lesson he learned is one we struggle to relearn: we must remember what we like and forge our way through our initial resistance. Sadly, this only works sometimes because we are not as logically-driven as we would like to believe. Emotional influences come to bear upon our decision-making. We are not Vulcans like Mr. Spock; we tend to have some Dr. McCoy in us. Nonetheless, forcing ourselves to remember what we actually like can often be a game-changer.
Several books with titles like, “Mini habits” or “Micro habits” suggest that if we commit to do just a little of whatever we know we should do, that initial token effort will alter our behavior. Have a sink full of dishes? Commit to do a couple of the biggest items, like a pot and a colander. After you wash them, you have fulfilled your commitment. Odds are, however, that you will continue clearing that sink. Not always, but most of the time.
That initial inertia is the key, because there is some undefined phenomenon in human nature that makes us resist doing both the good things that we actually enjoy and the not-so-enjoyable things we do not dislike as much as we think we do (like dishes). We are strange creatures!
