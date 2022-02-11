With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I decided to highlight material I share when counseling couples, particularly what I believe to be the three most common obstacles to a satisfying marriage. Articles like this cannot cover all situations — like abusive ones — but assume a reasonable level of sincerity on the part of both individuals. By the way, these principles are applicable to all many kinds of relationships.
Surprisingly, IMO, communication ranks fourth; I refer readers who want to pursue communication issues to read, “Telling Each Other the Truth” by William Backus.
The first of the big three obstacles affects all our relationships; I call it “deceitful heart syndrome,” a personal defect we all have. Deceitful heart syndrome shows itself in three ways. The first is selective memory. We forget most of the wrong things we have done — yet we vividly remember the wrongs done to us. That is why everyone thinks they have the short end of the stick!
When Marylu tells me I said or did this or that, I have learned to believe her over my own instincts, because I am aware of this flaw in my nature.
Deceitful heart syndrome may show itself, secondly, by our mind’s propensity to rearrange our personal history. When we do remember our wrongs, we adjust our memories to justify our behaviors. We go through heroic effort to defend ourselves to our own consciences! This adjustment happens automatically. Sometimes we may be suspicious we have tampered with the past, sometimes not.
Thirdly, deceitful heart syndrome embraces an attitude of “understandability.” Our wrongs and faults are excusable — considering how we have been treated. We betray ourselves when we use the expression, “I am not perfect, but …” We may think that — compared to how others treat their spouses — we are not too bad. We are thus excused. Our wrongs are understandable; our spouses — not so much.
The second big obstacle is refusing to believe your spouse’s assessment of your behavior, your personality or your attitude. Dismissing the comments of those near to you recollects a familiar truism: “Familiarity breeds contempt.” We are more prone to believe people who know less about us.
I suggest three ways to check this propensity. First, if you hear the same thing from several people (who care about you), believe it — even above your own instincts. Second, always assume that what your spouse tells you is what they believe to be true (unless they have a history of frequently lying). Your spouse may be wrong, but they are telling you what they believe to be true. Third, we need to take feelings seriously. If your spouse feels a certain way, do not pressure them to deny their feelings. You may think otherwise, but accept they do feel the way they do, whether reasonable or not.
The third big obstacle comes as a shock to most women. Here it is: Most men are afraid of their wives, and their wives are completely oblivious to it!
Most men are not afraid of their wives abusing them; but they are afraid of looking bad in front of their wives. As a result, they will avoid making decisions or expressing their true feelings, because they fear looking bad in front of their woman.
If a woman wants to buy a yellow car and the man wants a green one, for example, the man might say, “I kind of like the green one.” The woman might reply, “But don’t you think the yellow one makes a statement and is a happier color?” The man will say, “Yes, I guess you are right.” He is lying, however. So they buy the yellow car, but the man resents it (the wife discovers later, in a future argument).
By being aware of this tendency, wives can learn to ask, “Are you just saying that you are okay with the yellow car, or are you just trying to go along with me? What is your real opinion?”
It takes work to have a satisfying marriage. It does not just happen on auto pilot. Part of getting along well involves facing some unpleasant realities about ourselves.
