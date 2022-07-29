Opinions are different from facts; they represent an individual’s attempt to process facts through his or her grid. Today’s column is a whirlwind of my opinions about current events. Let’s go.
Human beings are special; I believe we are in the image of God. Thus, human life should not be treated impersonally or as a commodity. My views leads to a pro-life position. But, whereas I believe we need to protect human life from conception onward, we also need to support mothers who find themselves in difficult situations. Often family members do this without being asked.
According to the Kokomo Tribune, “… lawmakers are pairing a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state with promises to boost spending toward helping pregnant women, young children and adoptions.” I personally like that combination.
Many agencies already offer support and help, including local centers such as Living Alternatives and Birthright.
Are we in for a recession? According to the BBC, “US retail giant Walmart …says it now expects profits to fall by as much as 13% this year.
“’... The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend,’ its chief executive Doug McMillon said in a statement on Monday …”
It is not just Walmart that is feeling the pinch. Is it possible that — with worker shortages, car shortages, chip shortages, etc. — we might escape a recession? We are sailing through uncharted waters, it seems.
One factor driving the threat of recession is the inflation surge. The law of supply and demand is a stubborn yet usually dependable law. Of course “supply” needs to be emended to “available supply.” We can have a glut of products, but if we cannot get them to the consumer (because of supply chain issues, pandemic shut downs, etc.), we do not have an available supply.
When the available supply goes down while demand remains constant (or grows), prices usually rise. When prices rise, however, sometimes demand is driven downward because of the higher price. That is happening with gasoline. According to UPI:
“The cost of gasoline in the United States declined by a few cents per gallon on Tuesday and it appears that part of the reason for the recent slide is that Americans are driving less, experts say.
“The national average on Tuesday was $4.32, according to AAA — 3 cents lower than Monday and 17 cents cheaper than the average a week ago. A month ago, the average was $4.90 per gallon.”
If we decrease demand for gas, the price typically falls. The same is true with natural gas, electricity, or even beef. When prices go down, suppliers sometimes reduce supply to increase prices.
Because we are headed toward electric vehicles, the oil companies are not willing to invest in new oil wells; they realize that demand will eventually go down, and they will not recoup the expense of new rigs. Right now, they are enjoying their heyday while we feel the pinch.
Moving on, the world population continues to grow. According to Pew Research, “The world’s population will cross 8 billion in November … (while) more than half of all people live in just seven countries.
“China has the world’s largest population (1.426 billion), but India (1.417 billion) is expected to claim this title next year. The next five most populous nations — the United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria and Brazil — together have fewer people than India or China. In fact, China’s population is greater than the entire population of Europe (744 million) or the Americas (1.04 billion) and roughly equivalent to that of all nations in Africa (1.427 billion).”
Americans need to grow in our understanding of other nations, something we could avoid while we are way ahead of the pack. Many Americans, for example, do not know the difference between China and Japan!
China is ready to take over as the world’s leading economy, and India is on the rise. I wonder what things will be like in 20 years, when America is no longer number one?
I think we should be extremely wary of China — and make our best effort to build ties with India.
Have a great day!
