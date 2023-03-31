This is a special time of year for Christians throughout the world. This Sunday is Palm Sunday, when most Christians typically celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, followed by Good Friday when Christians believe Jesus died to atone for our sins. That’s followed by Resurrection Sunday (Easter), the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.
What if our nation — or the world — was under the reign of a computer that told us we could not celebrate these holidays because they were mythological and thus not logical? Of course, if that reflected the beliefs of whoever programmed the computer, then such a prohibition would seem logical to the computer itself. Could this happen?
Yes. Although I have recently written a little about this subject in the past, the conflict over this issue is in the news.
Let me review what artificial intelligence (AI) is all about. It refers to technology that can seemingly think, make decisions and even seem to be creative. But this intelligence is not intrinsic to the computer. These abilities are given to computers (or one day robots) by human programmers. The logic of the programmers will affect the logic of the computer. But only to some degree. Who could remember to program every possible eventuality into an electronic brain?
The problem intensifies when computers can out-think or out-create people. This is partly possible because information gathered from much of human learning is entered into the computer, never to be forgotten. Albert Einstein was a genius; but match up Albert Einstein to the smarts and knowledge of millions of people combined, and he is no match. Albert Einstein had human limitations — as well as qualities such as compassion and empathy. Computers do not.
So who is alarmed at where we now find ourselves? On one team we have Elon Musk (Tesla, Twitter, Space X, Boring Company, etc.), Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of Apple, and a number of AI developers associated with a leading AI company (DeepMind) who have written an open letter requesting a six-month moratorium on developing AI further. It is time to slow down, think and develop safeguards — as far as they are concerned.
A recent BBC article by Chris Vallance explains, “‘A misaligned superintelligent AGI could cause grievous harm to the world; an autocratic regime with a decisive superintelligence lead could do that, too.’”
The opposing team is led by Bill Gates. He blogs, “In mid-2022, I … gave them a challenge: train an artificial intelligence to pass an Advanced Placement biology exam. Make it capable of answering questions that it hasn’t been specifically trained for. ... If you can do that, I said, then you’ll have made a true breakthrough.
“... They finished it in just a few months. In September … I watched in awe as they asked … their AI model, 60 multiple-choice questions from the AP Bio exam — and it got 59 of them right. Then it wrote outstanding answers to six open-ended questions from the exam. We had an outside expert score the test, and GPT got a 5 — the highest possible score, and the equivalent to getting an A or A+ in a college-level biology course.”
Gates acknowledges AI has potential to be dangerous, but does not believe we are yet at that point. Jeanine Mancini of Yahoo Finance summarizes, “… The issue has been further complicated by Microsoft’s decision to lay off its AI ethics and society team, though the company insists the team’s work will be incorporated elsewhere.
“He (Gates) acknowledges the distinction between current AI technology, which is capable of learning tasks but not creating new ones, and strong AI or artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is capable of learning any subject or task. While strong AI is not yet a reality, the computing industry is actively debating its creation and feasibility.”
I am skeptical that Gates has been lured by the siren song of technology where he acknowledges danger, but denies it via postponement.
Fortunately, Palm Sunday reminds Christian believers of a King who will prevail in the end, even over AI! We may need to take that faith out of mothballs.
