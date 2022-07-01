Our nation will soon celebrate another birthday! In honor of this, today’s column highlights a forgotten hero of the Revolution, Casimir Pulaski.
My dad worked at a huge printing firm on Pulaski Road in Chicago. With almost two million people of Polish descent (including me, on my mom’s side) in the Chicago area, a street with such a name might be expected. When I came to Indiana, however, I discovered Pulaski County (although Hoosiers pronounce it “Poo-lass-kai’,” not “Poo-lass’-key”). So who was this Polish man?
Pulaski was a key player in the Revolutionary War. Why would he be drawn to help our fledgling nation, when he lived across the Atlantic?
Some historical background might clarify matters. According to battlefields.org, “Casimir Pulaski was born on March 4th, 1745, in the city of Warsaw, then the capital of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, one of the most politically odd states in Europe at the time. Today we would describe its government as a constitutional monarchy, similar to Great Britain, but the similarities only went so far. In Poland-Lithuania, the king was elected to the throne rather than inheriting it from his predecessor, and his powers were heavily curtailed by the men who did the electing: the Sejm, or Parliament. Members of the Sejm were made up entirely from the nobility, but they numbered enough to make the system almost quasi-democratic. Furthermore, within Polish borders lived significant populations of Protestant and Orthodox Christians, as well as one of the largest Jewish minorities in Europe, in contrast to the Catholic majority, which lead to the Commonwealth adopting a policy of religious toleration almost unheard of in its day.”
Pulaski was naturally drawn to sympathize with the viewpoints of our Founding Fathers, as exemplified in our Declaration of Independence.
Pulaski was famous all over Europe for his bravery and military astuteness, even though his attempts to defend his own dear nation from subjugation had failed.
According to Wikipedia, “... he was recruited by the Marquis de Lafayette and Benjamin Franklin (whom he met in spring 1777) for service in the American Revolutionary War. ... Franklin was impressed by Pulaski, and wrote of him: ‘Count Pulaski of Poland, an officer famous throughout Europe for his bravery and conduct in defense of the liberties of his country against the three great invading powers of Russia, Austria and Prussia ... may be highly useful to our service.’ He subsequently recommended that General George Washington accept Pulaski as a volunteer in the Continental Army cavalry. … After his arrival, Pulaski wrote to Washington, ‘I came here, where freedom is being defended, to serve it, and to live or die for it.’”
Pulaski led the charge to take a retreating army, organized it, and arrived in time to save George Washington’s life (literally). He was then given the rank of general in recognition of this heroic deed. He organized a rag-tag cavalry into a disciplined powerful force, writing its first regulations.
Some soldiers disliked Pulaski because of his poor English and his European approach to developing the cavalry, so he began a separate division called, “The Pulaski Cavalry Legion,” made up of American and foreign fighters.
“The "’Father of the American Cavalry’ (as he had become known) demanded much of his men and trained them in tested cavalry tactics. He used his own personal finances when money from Congress was scarce, in order to assure his forces of the finest equipment and personal safety."
Pulaski made some controversial choices that sometimes led to defeat, so his career wasn’t all roses. He died in battle in 1779 (source: Wikipedia.com).
Battlefields.org concludes: “Casimir Pulaski was not the noted thinker fellow Polish volunteer Thaddeus Kosciuszko was, and he was greatly disliked by his contemporaries. After the war, however, he became an important symbol of both American and Polish independence for his battlefield valor. ... In 2009, the United States Senate granted him the posthumous reward of honorary United States citizenship, one of only eight individuals to ever be granted such an honor. In military history, he is known to this day as ‘The Father of the American Cavalry.’”
Have a happy 4th of July!
