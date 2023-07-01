As we celebrate another birthday for the U.S., I will share my final installment in my “Lesser Known Heroes of the Revolution” series. Last year — for the 4th — I also began a two-part series to be completed this year: “Polish Power in the Revolution.”
Before we go on, I have to admit bias: I am of Polish descent on my mother’s side. I enjoy the accordion and polka music. I even ferment my own sauerkraut.
You might recall my column about General Pulaski, after whom an Indiana county is named. But we have another Hoosier county named after another Polish officer: Andrzej Tadeusz Bonaventura Kościuszko. Let’s agree to use just his last name, shall we?
George Washington was said to spell Kosciusko 11 different ways. I wonder how he pronounced it? Although the name is properly articulated “coz-choose-koh,” I prefer the Hoosier version!
Warsaw sits in the middle of Kosciusko County: many believe it was so named to honor this hero.
But why was there a “Polish connection” in the American Revolution? The most obvious reason is that Poland had a long tradition of representative government and personal freedom, even as early as the Middle Ages. Thus the Poles sympathized with American aspirations.
According to battlefields.com, “... we would describe its (Poland’s) government as a constitutional monarchy, similar to Great Britain, but the similarities only went so far. In Poland-Lithuania, the king was elected to the throne rather than inheriting it from his predecessor, and his powers were heavily curtailed by the men who did the electing: the Sejm, or Parliament. Members of the Sejm were made up entirely from the nobility, but they numbered enough to make the system almost quasi-democratic. Furthermore, within Polish borders lived significant populations of Protestant and Orthodox Christians, as well as one of the largest Jewish minorities in Europe, in contrast to the Catholic majority, which lead to the Commonwealth adopting a policy of religious toleration almost unheard of in its day.”
Against this backdrop we are now ready to discuss General Kosciusko himself. According to monticello.org, “Kosciuszko, born in 1746, was schooled at the Royal Military Academy in Warsaw and continued his martial training in France, concentrating in artillery and engineering. After he arrived in Philadelphia in 1776 to join the American cause, the Continental Congress appointed him a colonel of engineers. Kosciuszko’s fortifications contributed to an American victory at Saratoga, and he then was assigned to further fortify West Point, a key point of defense on the Hudson River.”
The Smithsonian Magazine elaborates upon the importance of the Battle of Saratoga and Kosciusko’s engineering: “Kosciuszko’s greatest contribution to the American Revolution came … in the Battle of Saratoga, when the defenses along the Hudson River helped the Continental Army to victory. The British war plan called for troops from Canada and New York City to seize the Hudson Valley and divide the colonies in two. Kosciuszko identified Bemis Heights, a bluff overlooking a bend in the Hudson and near a thick wood, as the spot for Gates’ troops to build defensive barriers, parapets and trenches.
“When (the British general) Burgoyne’s troops arrived in September, they couldn’t penetrate Kosciuszko’s defenses. So they tried an end run through the woods, where Virginia riflemen picked them off … killing and wounding 600 redcoats. Two weeks later, Burgoyne tried to attack even farther west, but the Americans surrounded and beat the British. Historians often describe Burgoyne’s surrender as the turning point of the war …” (smithsonianmag.com).
After the Revolution, Kosciusko returned to Poland to help fight off the Prussians and Russians who began oppressing and eventually conquering the Polish-Lithuanian Kingdom. He was later exiled to the U.S., where he became close friends with Thomas Jefferson.
Kosciusko loved both his home county and the United States, but he saw a major problem in the USA: slavery. He not only spoke out against it, he willed his estate to anti-slavery organizations. He was a true hero of the Revolution and champion of freedom.
