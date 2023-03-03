Imponderables are everywhere. For example: Why do hot dogs come in packs of 10 and hot dog buns only in packs of eight? Why is a carrot more orange than an orange? Are vegetarians allowed to eat animal crackers? If a parsley farmer is sued, can his wages be garnished?
Life is full of imponderables, and today’s first imponderable is local.
Why do Kokomo businesses located on U.S. 931 advertise their address as Reed Road when street signs say U.S. 931? Don’t they want out-of-towners and new residents to find them?
Let’s move on to another imponderable.
According to statista.com, “In 2021, there were 22,900 reported cases of murder or non-negligent manslaughter in the United States.” Since such is the case, why do only a very few cases make national news?
Take the current Murdaugh trial. According to the BBC, “The defense has rested its case in the high-profile US trial of a former lawyer who is accused of murdering his wife and son.
“Alex Murdaugh, 54, a now-disbarred South Carolina attorney, has pleaded not guilty.
“The trial, now in its sixth week, has heard claims of corruption, opioid abuse and a failed hit man suicide plot. Jury deliberations are expected to begin later this week.”
On the day I penned this column, this case was the top internet search, according to Google Trends.
So why do a few murder cases captivate the public eye while tens of thousands of others remain unknown beyond those immediately affected and perhaps a local community? We can understand why the O.J. Simpson case captured attention — he was famous. We can understand why serial killers might gain the spotlight, or unusual crimes that upset an entire community. But why Alex Murdaugh? Or Scott Peterson?
Jess Scherman comments, “These cases feature defendants the public loves to hate, lawyers whose reputations precede them and shocking revelations of new, damaging evidence …” (source: rasmussen.edu). Strange criteria.
Let’s move on to another imponderable.
The outcry about the Ohio train wreck — and the toxic chemicals related to it — is noteworthy. This is, admittedly, bad stuff. However, what we may fail to realize is that we have a greater problem with toxic truck accidents than we do toxic train accidents.
Read what Michael F. Gorman, a professor of business analytics and operations management at the University of Dayton, writes:
“Less than two weeks after train cars filled with hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine and caught fire, a truck carrying nitric acid crashed on a major highway outside Tucson, Ariz., killing the driver and releasing toxic chemicals into the air.
“... But the highway crash didn’t draw national attention the way the train derailment did, or trigger a flood of calls for more trucking regulation like the U.S. is seeing for train regulation. Truck crashes tend to be local and less dramatic than a pile of derailed train cars on fire, even if they’re deadlier.
“In fact, federal data shows that rail has had far fewer incidents, deaths and damage when moving hazardous materials in the U.S. than trucks” (source: beaconjournal.com).
Next imponderable.
Every year in America, about 500 people die from unintended firearm injuries. When we hear about these tragic accidents — especially involving children — it breaks our hearts. But, according to childrensafetynetwork.org, “Every year in the U.S., approximately 3,700 people die from unintentional drowning. Nearly 900 of them are children and adolescents ages 0 to 19.” Why do we hear an outcry about one and not the other, especially noting that many more lives are lost to drowning? That needs to change.
The bottom line, of course, is that we human beings can be logical and consistent, but that doesn’t mean we always are (sadly, I too belong to the human race and share its faults!). Collective humanity — our society at large — is the sum of our individual strengths and weaknesses. We can, however, begin to ponder the imponderables — as contradictory as that might sound. And that might help us think more soundly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.