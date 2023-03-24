My imaginary pals Emil and Elmer were coming by for coffee. I could smell the coffee brewing when I noticed the two of them arrive in one car.
“Yeah, my car is in the shop,” Elmer complained as he entered. “Some creep cut out my catalytic converter when I was out shopping in Indy.”
“That’s awful,” I sympathized. “Grab a cup of coffee. Out of sympathy, I’ll bring up some cookies from the pantry.”
That was a first, but I felt bad for Elmer.
“Yeah, he had to have his car towed to Kokomo,” his even-tempered brother Emil explained as I emerged from the basement pantry. “It’ll be a while before everything comes together for his car. So I offered to tote him around. I also found an article about this stuff online by Jessica Guynn from USA Today. Let me read it:
“’Catalytic converter theft is on the rise nationwide, new data shows. In 2022, thefts nationwide were 540% higher than all of 2020, public data company BeenVerified found.
“’Thieves are slipping under cars to swipe catalytic converters, those pollution-control gadgets that contain precious metals that are in growing demand because of car emissions rules.
“’Catalytic converters can be removed with a battery-operated saw in minutes. They are then sold for a few hundred dollars to scrap recyclers.’”
“Is there any advice they give to help prevent this,” I asked.
“Yeah. You can have a protective cage installed, for example, that makes it more difficult,” Emil explained. “The idea is that the criminals will target an easier vehicle. But the simplest thing is to park your car in a secure garage when you can, and to park in well-lit areas. Parking near the entrance of a public garage is a safer place, as well.”
“I haven’t had too much enthusiasm for electric vehicles,” Elmer interjected, “but at least they won’t have catalytic converters to steal!”
“Yeah, well, they are stealing EV charging cables,” I enlightened. “They sell new for over $250, I don’t know what the crooks get for them. Still, that doesn’t cost as much as replacing a converter.”
“Say, did you hear about that poor mother that was a victim to jugging in Houston?” Elmer re-directed. “It left the poor woman paralyzed. I never heard of jugging before.”
“These criminals are coming up with some new ways to steal, harm and abuse the rest of us,” Emil commented. “I never heard of jugging before, either.”
“It just so happens that I have an article about it,” I smiled. “This is from the ABC station in Houston ABC13.com. Let me read it.
“‘Before the last month of data in 2022 can be collected, Houston police have already seen almost a 13% increase in juggings in the city. For 2021, the Houston Police Department reported 720 incidents. During the span of January to November 2022, the department noted 812.
“Police say jugging is a term that means someone followed an unsuspected victim to their home to rob them.
“... Sgt. Tracy Hicks, with the Houston Police Auto Theft Task Force, said they see it happen mostly at banks, gun stores, high-end restaurants and shopping malls.
“’Best case scenario, they watch you leave it in your car, they break in and steal it and they’re gone,’ Hicks said. ‘Worst case scenario is it turns into a robbery.’
“A jugging turns into a robbery when there is human interaction, according to police. ABC13 has covered cases where people have been followed long distances or for long periods of time to their homes or followed to a restaurant or the airport.
“... He believes the numbers may be higher than reported because people whose cars were broken into do not always realize they were being followed. He said they are training their cadets to ask victims where they had been before to the crime occurred.”
“We better start watching our rearview mirrors,” Emil added, “and be on the lookout if we use a bank money machine.”
“Crooked, self-serving people will always find a way to take advantage of others,” I commented.
“The problem is within the human heart,” I sermonized.
