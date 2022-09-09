I started reading a book about anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down.
Okay, so I thought I would start today’s column off with a light joke about a heavy subject — but not gravity. My topic is the importance of reading aloud to children.
When parents read to their children, they are helping their youngsters in ways they probably have not imagined. The correlation between reading and social status is a strong one: “85% of juvenile offenders have problems reading ... 3 out of 5 people in American prisons can’t read. ... 3 out of 4 people on welfare can’t read” (source: literacyproj.org).
Good readers tend to do better in life. And when parents read to their children, it is likely that those children will be better readers because of it. No guarantees, but a better chance.
American children in general are declining in achievement. Sophie Brickman (theguardian.com) writes, “Last year’s headlines blared with one of the most alarming: 13-year-olds had posted unprecedented declines in math and reading. ... But the stat that stuck out to me was that the percentage of children who reportedly read for fun was at a historic low. Just one in three 13-year-olds picked up a book for fun. That’s it.”
Our kids are taking up video games and social media, but putting books down. Parents need to work hard to encourage their children to enjoy reading books (not just posts).
Deborah Farmer Kris (PBS.org) writes, “Reading aloud to kids has clear cognitive benefits. For example, brain scans show that hearing stories strengthens the part of the brain associated with visual imagery, story comprehension and word meaning. One study found that kindergarten children who were read to at least three times a week had a ‘significantly greater phonemic (speech sound) awareness than did children who were read to less often.’ And the landmark ‘Becoming a Nation of Readers’ report from 1985 concluded that ‘the single most important activity for building knowledge for their eventual success in reading is reading aloud to children.’
“But reading also strengthens children’s social, emotional, and character development. According to a recently published study, reading to very young children is linked to decreased levels of aggression, hyperactivity, and attention difficulties.”
Tanja Mcilroy (empoweredparents.co) lists 10 benefits children receive when parents read to them. I will use her points but add my comments. These benefits are:
(1) Improved vocabulary. Nothing builds vocabulary like hearing and reading previously unknown words. Many teachers today will testify that more and more students in school have a “word deficit;” they may not know what “metal” is, for example;
(2) Improved language patterns. Children learn to discuss by hearing adults discuss — and by hearing them read;
(3) Thinking skills. Parents might ask questions about the story to further activate young minds;
(4) Independent reading. When parents read to their children — and if children see parents reading — it makes reading inviting and becomes a normal part of life;
(5) Writing skills. When children hear books read frequently, they pick up writing patterns. If children catch the love of reading, frequent reading will help them with punctuation and spelling;
(6) Bonding time. Kids love it when their parents (or grandparents) give them individual attention;
(7) Problem solving. This is exemplified in many stories;
(8) Concentration. It would be interesting to see attention deficit stats comparing children who were read to with those who were not; I am not suggesting this is the only factor, but could be one;
(9) Memory. Following a story line strengthens memory;
(10) Moral lessons. Reading Bible stories, Aesop’s fables, or stories with a good lesson communicate values to children. Parents should look for stories that reinforce good and respectful behavior, IMO. The world is already plagued with too many snarky types. Not cool.
The good news is you don’t have to be a millionaire and purchase scads of new books. Remember, our public libraries are there for you! In addition, you can find children’s books at garage sales and resale shops. Whether it is Dr. Seuss or a book about volcanoes, children’s books can brighten their world, your world, and are an investment in our society’s future.
