Over a dozen years ago, we were visiting our daughter in Washington, D.C.; we decided to visit Madame Tussaud’s wax museum located there. As we enjoyed gazing at wax figures of America’s presidents, we came to a large board with the scene of Mt. Rushmore. At the end of the board, there was a slot for fun-loving people to add their own head (a photo opportunity) alongside the sculptured heads of America’s great leaders. So I stuck my head through the hole, and it made for quite the photo.
I pasted the picture on my Facebook feed back then, but revived it recently with this caption: “Our church leaders are going overboard to honor me.” You see, I will be retiring from my role as pastor of Highland Park Church at the end of this month, after 39 years. Marylu retired from her 14-year career as a teacher’s aide last June.
We plan to continue residing in Kokomo (it is home for us and we love Kokomo), and my intention is to continue writing for the Kokomo Tribune, same as before.
I also plan to continue serving on the board of the Kokomo Park Band and maintain a number of other commitments.
Change may offer some new freedoms, but it has its painful side. For us, retirement is bittersweet, because we won’t be seeing our church friends every week. We will stay in touch and see them on occasion, but it is not the same.
With grandchildren not far away and a host of interests, I expect to be among those who say, “I don’t know when I had time to work.” So what do I plan to do?
The Bible warns us to preface our plans with the caveat of “Lord willing.” None of us knows what tomorrow holds — or if we will even be here tomorrow! In addition, God may have a different direction for us — so we must be limber and ready to adjust. But I can share my intentions.
In the first year, I hope to revise and double the size of my first book (“The Midrash Key”), and do some minor revision on my second. In addition, I hope to publish a book of pastoral prayers and finish writing (and probably publishing) a murder mystery book I have been working on for some time. I may even publish the Vasicek Family Cookbook! I also plan to expand my website, edvasicek.com.
In my first year, I hope to catch up on projects around the house. Perhaps I might have time to reconnect with some old friends I haven’t seen in decades. There are adventurous recipes to explore, stamps to add to my collection, mysteries to read, old-time radio programs to enjoy and plenty of musical opportunities centered around my love of 1920s and '30s music. Plus I plan to practice playing my concertina daily. I hope to continue with the small mens group meeting I host, and maybe enjoy some of the state parks. I have lots of pastor friends, so I hope to visit their churches during my first year.
I also plan to set up a walking regiment. I have gotten out of the habit (usually because I do not want to sacrifice the time), so I am trying to develop a list of different walking routes to add variety and help firm up a new regiment.
In time — perhaps after a year or two — I might consider serving an “interim pastor,” for churches between pastors, or getting involved in other ministry and/or community activities. But not now.
I have lived a fascinating life and want to enjoy a bit of bland. Like many other near-retirees, I am looking forward to slowing down, staying home and especially not having to rush, cram or leave projects half-finished.
I so appreciate you, my readers, who have been following my ponderings and rabbit trails for these past 23 years. I hope (Lord willing) to continue writing for years to come.
