For many couples, Valentine's Day is a special time to show appreciation to that special person. The greeting card companies, the chocolate manufactures, the jewelers, the florists and getaway locations love this holiday. It is great for their balance sheet. But is the romantic holiday a good idea? Yes, I believe so.
I admit that not everything about Valentine’s Day is rosy; it does seem to leave many people out. So we need to begin by looking at things from the viewpoint of a single person.
According to Pew Research, 31% of all adults are single (not married or not involved in a romantic relationship), and this statistic might be surprising: it is the same for both men and women! The age distribution of this statistic is enlightening, however. If we look at the over 65 category, 49% of women are single, while only 21% of men are single. Why is that?
“The fact that men and women tend to be single at very different stages of life reflects both men’s shorter life expectancy and their tendency to marry later in life than women” (“A Profile of Single Americans,” pewresearch.org).
To put it another way, there is a shortage of young women for young men to marry (etc.), and a shortage of senior-aged men for senior-aged women to marry.
Not all singles want to get married or be in a romantic relationship. Many single people are content and even glad about it. The idea that marriage is for everyone is a myth. Single people have contributed much to society, and some married people who have contributed much to society have done so at the expense of their marriage and family; they should have remained single. Yet others would love to be married, but have not found the right kind of person for them.
Content or not, single people can feel the sting of loneliness and that sense of being left out, especially on Valentine’s Day. Alternate holidays such as Palentine’s Day (where single friends get together) or Galantine's Day (where women get together to indulge in chocolates and a movie) are great ideas. They are relatively new, but long overdue.
I have been blessed with a wife I love and have loved for 42 years. I have known couples married for 70 years.
The two of us have done many things to keep the romance in our marriage; it takes effort and intentionality. And holidays — such as Valentine’s Day or anniversaries (which you husbands out there had better NOT forget) — can be mechanisms to help us remember to work at romance.
Romance, I am afraid to say, is becoming an endangered species. The reasons are simple: romance requires commitment, self-sacrifice and becoming vulnerable to another person. These values do not mesh well with many (fortunately not all) in the younger generations. Psychologist Lawrence R. Samuel (“Is Romance Going Extinct?”, psychologytoday.com) asks:
“Is romantic love going extinct? Perhaps so, given the evidence showing that many millennials (those born after 1980 ... ) are resisting entering into serious relationships because they may involve love. Considerable numbers of young women, in particular, are rejecting the idea and practice of love, thinking that ‘falling’ under the spell of the emotion (and for another person) is a sign of weakness and vulnerability. The low marriage rate among millennials reflects this ‘down with love’ attitude, something that presents major social and cultural implications for the future.”
Samuel explained than many younger women were, “... preferring flings and hook-ups to serious relationships in their romantic lives.”
It is ironic that the rejection of Judaeo-Christian values — such as love, romance and sex connected to a lifelong marriage — was supposed to provide for better and healthier relationships and increase romance. This rejection, it seems, is doing the opposite. Romance is becoming an endangered species. So, yes, we need Valentine’s Day to testify to the importance of romance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.