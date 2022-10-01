Emil, my fictional friend, came by to help my replace my tool shed doors. We had completed the task and were warming up in the living room with some steaming fresh coffee.
“You know,” Emil commented, “I know you like to cook — last time Vy and I were over for dinner, you made that Cajun dish. It was good stuff, and it put the thought in our minds to visit New Orleans. We would enjoy the food and those jazz bands. But then I read this.”
Emil tossed the article onto the couch, where I promptly retrieved it and read it aloud: “New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the nation’s murder capital with a 141% spike in homicides over the last several years — and a police consultant is recommending drastically shifting officers to patrol duty as a way to ‘save the city,’ according to reports.
“As of Sept. 11, there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents in New Orleans” (source: nypost.com).
“That sounds awfully high,” Marylu interjected as she joined us in the living room. “That might be a higher rate than Jessica Fletcher’s Cabot Cove! I wonder how that compares with other cities?”
“Read on, Ed,” Emil urged me. “The article talks about comparisons.”
I obliged.
“In St. Louis, there have been 45 homicides per 100,000 residents ... (jumping) 141% compared with 2019 …”
“Wow, that seems unbelievably high too!” Marylu commented.
I continued reading, “... By comparison, Chicago has a homicide rate of 18 per 100,000 residents and New York City’s is 3.5 per 100,000, the report said.”
“What?” I interrupted myself. “Let me get out my phone and use the calculator app. Let’s see, 52 divided by 3.5 equals roughly 14.86. Wow. You are almost 15 times more likely to be murdered in New Orleans that you are in New York. How can that be? And almost 13 times more likely to be murdered in St. Louis than you are in New York!”
“That’s right,” Emil responded. “Even Kokomo’s murder rate is double that of New York’s. In 2018, Kokomo’s rate was 7 per 100,000” (macrotrend.net).
“How did New York manage to reduce the murder rate so significantly?” I wondered aloud. “Chicago is way safer than many big cities, yet its rate is about 5 times that of New York.”
“I found another article from the National Bureau of Economic Research analyzing why the crime rate took a dive beginning in the 1990s. New York City, at one time, had the opposite reputation,” Emil explained. He tossed another sheet of folded paper onto the couch. I took the bait and read the article by David R. Frances:
“Many attribute New York’s crime reduction to specific ‘get-tough’ policies carried out by former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani’s administration. The most prominent of his policy changes was the aggressive policing of lower-level crimes, a policy which has been dubbed the ‘broken windows’ approach to law enforcement. In this view, small disorders lead to larger ones and perhaps even to crime.”
“If you read down further, you can see this guy’s conclusion,” Emil directed. So I did.
“The police measure that most consistently reduces crime is the arrest rate of those involved in crime, the study finds. Felony arrest rates … rose 50 to 70 percent in the 1990s. When arrests of burglars increased 10 percent, the number of burglaries fell 2.7 to 3.2 percent. When the arrest rate of robbers rose 10 percent, the number of robberies fell 5.7 to 5.9 percent. In the case of murder, the decline was 3.9 to 4 percent; in the case of assault, 2 to 2.4 percent; and for motor vehicle theft, 5 to 5.1 percent.”
“Maybe the leaders of New Orleans and St. Louis need to study what they did in New York,” Marylu commented.
Emil and I nodded in agreement.
Vy rapped at the front door.
“Emil, it’s time for me to pick you up. We’ve got time to get you home, washed up, dressed up, and out we go to that Cajun restaurant in Indy. Safer to go there than to New Orleans, I’ll tell you that.”
We rolled our eyes. Vy was oblivious.
