Many readers remember a particular phenomenon after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001: house after house displayed American flags. In a matter of days, it became impossible to buy a flag. The stores were cleaned out. Maybe six months later — when manufacturers finally caught up — the stores were glutted with flags.
During the pandemic, we experienced shortages. Most of us purchased products with different labels than we were used to buying. Any port in a storm.
Hospitals pleaded for ventilators: our community became the hub for manufacturing them. We moved at lightning speed, but it took time to set up the facilities, manufacture the ventilators and ship them out. Soon supply exceeded demand and we began shipping them overseas.
We are on the verge of a new era — the era of multiple shortages. Unlike shortages of rare metals, for example, these shortages are the result of logistical issues; to many (myself included), this problem seems bizarre. We have explanations, but we are left scratching our heads, thinking “really?”
Some of these shortages will affect the American economy and will require new levels of patience on our part. We will be told to wait for products that have always been on hand.
The law of supply and demand is one of the firmer laws of economics, and suggests prices will rise as supplies dwindle. Many folks — even in Kokomo — may find themselves temporarily laid off. The problem will not be low demand, but unavailable parts. President Biden has called attention to the issue, but I do not think Washington can fix it. It is an international problem, affecting all nations.
What will be in short supply? Electronic equipment, including computers, cell-phones, and televisions — to name a few. Even our cars depend upon electronic controls made from semi-conductors. So many products have integrated circuits — and integrated circuits are made from semi-conductors.
How could something made from sand (silicon) be sparse? Hamsa Muddasi (inverse.com) explains: “As much as 70% of the world’s semiconductors are manufactured by just two companies, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) and Samsung.
“The entry barriers into semiconductor manufacturing are astronomically high. There’s a steep learning curve required to set up a semiconductor foundry, entailing an upfront investment of US$10-$12 billion and then at least three years to become production-ready.
“Even then, there are no guarantees that a new foundry’s chip yields will match those of the incumbents. Chips rapidly become obsolete and price pressures are a major problem in the tech sector, so there are lots of risks to profitability.”
Muddasi explains that several factors have melded together to create this shortage: (1) increased spending for electronics during the Pandemic, (2) an unanticipated rebound in the auto industry, (3) Chinese corporations stockpiling semiconductors ahead of President Trump’s 2020 restrictions on China, and (4) the rise of bitcoin prices which “increased the demand for the graphics processing units that are traditionally used in mining the digital currency.”
This shortage may last as long as three years.
Other shortages are on the way because of a shortage of shipping containers. According the economist, “Since November the cost of shipping a 40-foot container from Asia to Europe has risen more than three-fold, from around $2,200 to over $7,900. The price of shipping goods from North America to Asia has doubled.”
Why is this happening? Asia (particularly China) was first to experience the Pandemic, and first to recover. They shut down their economy and then opened it back up, about the time the rest of our economies were shutting down. Empty containers have been sitting in locked-down factories while other nations are doing business, using up the depleted supply. Until containers begin recirculating as normal, we could see shortages in products from toilet paper to anything imported from Asia, for example.
The Suez Canal fiasco helped mess things up even more.
We will get through these shortages (and likely price increases). Their bizarre natures may leave us shrugging our shoulders. It doesn’t take much to gunk up the works. This high-tech world of ours is a fragile one.
