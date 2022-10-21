For years, I have met on a weekly basis with a small group of men to visit over coffee. Although we meet for two hours, the conversation is constant; it takes effort sometimes to get a word in edge wise. For good conversationalists, conversation is more than communication: it is both entertainment and a way to connect to others socially.
Most of us learn how to converse from our families. My parents were strong in this department, so both my sister and I were comfortable conversing with others from a young age. Not everyone, however, has a verbal background.
Many factors contribute toward how conversational we are. One of those factors is rigid: our genetics. We inherit a certain personality with our unique set of predispositions. Some of us are hard wired to be more verbal than others.
Our environment — including our upbringing — influences our personality to a degree. Children gain many social skills by mimicking their parents. If, however, they are constantly playing video games or parked in front the TV, they will lose opportunities to develop social skills.
How can we help ourselves or others develop conversational skills?
Small talk is an underestimated skill, and a good starting point. The purely analytical might despise small talk and consider it unnecessary. Such an attitude is problematic.
Engaging in small talk is part of being polite; instead of addressing an important issue head on, small talk acknowledges the common humanity of both parties first; we acknowledge our mutual vulnerability to the weather, ill health or stressful, busy days. Small talk puts a human face to our dealings and helps us relax our guard.
Just as kindling does not in itself make a good fire, so small talk kindles an atmosphere for more significant subject matter. It helps us explore where another is coming from.
All of us have interests, but we should not assume that others share ours. Not all men enjoy sports, not all women enjoy cooking and not everyone likes our favored style of music (as difficult as it may be to believe)!
Asking a few questions while searching out subject matter is wise, but asking too many questions can be counterproductive and annoying. Nobody likes the third degree.
Once you find areas of common interest, you can develop the conversation. Consider avoiding controversial subjects — like politics — unless you share a common viewpoint.
Besides small talk, another basic pointer is this: avoid short answers to questions, especially one word answers! “How are you?” “Fine.” “Did you see the traffic jam downtown?” “Yes.”
A much better of a reply would be, “I am doing fine today. How about you?” Or, “Yes, I saw the traffic jam. It was crazy. Glad I wasn’t in it. How did you find out about it?”
A good conversationalist puts others at ease. One-word answers create an awkward situation and are, in my opinion, rude. Answer the question and add to it in some way.
Besides these basics, how can social strugglers improve their conversational skills? How about reading helpful material? There are many books and articles online about improving one’s conversational skills. Let me recommend Don Gabor’s book, “How to Start A Conversation and Make Friends.”
Besides reading, you can practice responses in an empty room.
When I was trained to preach while a student at Moody back in the ‘70s, our homiletics professor instructed us to preach our sermon in an empty room (twice) before we preached it to the class. That helped get our wording down and made it easier to present the sermon later. I guess you could say we were taught to practice what we preach! The same technique works for learning how to reply to simple questions. If you practice answering questions like, “How are you?” in an empty room, you will be able to answer such inquires on the spot — with more than one word!
Some people find it nearly impossible to ask for forgiveness. Practice it in an empty room. “What I did was wrong. Please forgive me.” Then simply recite it where needed! Practice makes perfect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.