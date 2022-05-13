History is filled with too many people to remember, so historians make choices when it comes time to edit the books; the internet, however, has no such bounds. Persons who may not be mentioned in encyclopedias may get press online. Today's column is about a few of these.
Let me digress. I enjoy fermenting cabbage into sauerkraut. Some of you love me for it, some of you hate me for it. Sauerkraut is polarizing.
Nowadays I ferment my cabbage in Mason jars fitted with special lids I can pump to create a vacuum. Works great.
Mason jars have been around for over 150 years. They were developed by John Landis Mason, a native of Philadelphia. According to ranker.com, “Before his invention, the popular way to can food was to use wax to make an airtight seal. Needless to say, it was far too messy and tedious. ... In 1858, Mason created jars ... with a screw-on top. Inside the flat metal lids, he placed a rubber ring, which was crucial to making the container airtight.”
Unfortunately, Mason never patented his invention. Once the jars became popular, competitors divided the profits; he never saw the wealth he would have seen.
Most of us use Mason jars for some purpose: canning, storing dry goods, as drinking mugs or to store hardware.
The next notable person was ahead of his time. Even his name sounds futuristic: Ignaz Semmelweiss. His example proves that you can understand how something works without necessarily understanding why it works.
Semmelweiss was a physician and scientist, and focused upon reducing the mortality rate of women during and after childbirth. He lived before Lister and Pasteur promoted the Germ Theory (of which the public was skeptical). Although he did not understand the mechanics of it all, he concluded that patients had better survival rates if doctors and other medical personnel washed their hands frequently.
According to roughmaps.com, “... he reduced the deaths of mothers and babies in the maternity ward from 12.24% to 2.38% by instituting a very unpopular hand washing policy and forcing the doctors and staff to follow it. Before then, it was the fashion for doctors to wipe their hands on their coattails after performing surgeries and autopsies. ...They would then examine their patients without washing their hands. ... Women gave birth on the same sheets as the half-dozen women before them. ... Semmelweiss had to fight every step of the way to get the hand washing basins installed, make sure that the staff washed their hands, and that the linens and rooms were cleaned daily.”
Instead of celebrating how his measures saved so many lives, Semmelweiss grieved over those who were lost. The guilt drove him to a mental institution, where he died in his early 40s. We could say he died from being overly conscientiousness!
Next is Sybil Ludington. According to huffpost, com, Sybil, who made her mark during the Revolutionary War, “... was the 16-year-old daughter of an American colonel. She also happened to ride about twice as far as Paul Revere.
“Setting out after dark in freezing late-winter rain, Sybil rode 40 miles, reportedly fending off a band of highway robbers along the way, to rouse the local militia. Thanks to Sybil's warning, the men marched and engaged the British at the Battle of Ridgefield. … (She) was honored by George Washington for her heroic ride.”
Lastly, we remember Bessie Coleman, the first Black female aviary pioneer. According to today.com, “Coleman was denied flying privileges in the U.S. because she was Black and a woman …”
She had heard from her brother, who had been a World War I pilot, that the French were more open toward giving opportunities to Black women. The article continues, “Determined to become a pilot, Coleman began learning French, before leaving for Paris to pursue her dream. After successfully earning her pilot's license, Coleman returned home and on September 3, 1922, she made the first public flight by a Black woman in the U.S. in a plane she borrowed.”
She was quite the ace, but unfortunately died while performing aerial stunt tricks in 1926.
Even the not-so-big names in history deserve some press!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.