Truth really is stranger than fiction, and perhaps today’s column will underscore the point. Strange things are happening.
Let’s begin with some local weird news. According to upi.com, “Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property.
“The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed the kangaroo escaped Sunday afternoon from its owner's property, near the towns of Patton and Yeoman. ... The sheriff's office said the kangaroo is one of two owned by the Carroll County resident, who does have permits to keep the exotic pets.”
Just thought I would bounce that one off of you. Sounds like the sheriff got an early jump on this one.
How about this doozy from apnews.com? “Springfield, MA — A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, authorities said.
“Rorie S. Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty. ... She and other protesters maintain that they were trying to prevent a wrongful eviction. The homeowner, Alton King, brought evidence of a bankruptcy stay to court the next day, at which point ‘everything should have stopped,’ said Grace Ross of the Massachusetts Alliance Against Predatory Lending.”
This story is all the buzz in Springfield.
Having grown up in the Chicago area, a small town meant a suburb with perhaps as few as 10,000 people. Moving to the Hoosier State changed my perspective. Indiana has some small towns, like Jerome, Cole or Onward. But some states have towns smaller than Indiana. As a mater of fact, the record goes to Monowi, Nebraska. Its population? One. Uno. Eins.
“In 2010, the town of Monowi in Nebraska became famous when the census revealed it had just one person living there. While that rose to two on the 2020 census, Elsie Eiler is still the sole resident of Monowi, following the death of her husband. ... Eiler is the town's librarian and mayor — granting herself a liquor license to run the town's bar, Monowi Tavern” (source: Newsweek.com).
The good news is that all the elections in Monowi are unanimous.
A man was stopped by a police officer who examined his license. The officer commented, “It says here that you are supposed to drive with glasses.”
“I have contacts,” the man replied.
“I don’t care who you know,” the officer responded, “you are supposed to have glasses.”
I never could see fishing around in my eye with contacts. Since I am absent-minded to boot, the following from Skynews.com reinforces my “no contacts” policy:
“Dr. Katerina Kurteeva posted the clip on Instagram of her teasing the lenses from underneath a woman's eyelid. The video went viral and has now racked up more than a million views.
“According to the ophthalmologist's post, the patient put in a new set of lenses for 23 days in a row without ever taking the previous day's out.”
I also struggle with absent mindedness. I took a book out of the library a few years back. It was about how to remember better. I read it but unfortunately forgot what it said!
When our children were, well, children, we had many pets, including a pet mouse. Mice can be cute pets if they are contained, but …
Can you believe anyone would feed mice infesting their home? According to dailymail.co.uk, “A vegan who failed to deal with a mouse infestation at her mid-terrace home because the rodents were 'her pets' has been fined £1,500 by a court.
“Margaret Manzoni, 73 ... believed the mice 'would not go to her neighbors because she looked after them,' the local council said.
“... Tendring District Council then decided to take her to court over her continued refusal to deal with the problem. ... She was told that while the court 'respected her beliefs as an ethical vegan, others saw mice as vermin,' adding that the 'impact of the infestation on neighbors meant inaction was not appropriate.’
That council reached the proper verdict, in my opinion, but members need to work on their double negatives, like, “... inaction was not appropriate.” Really? Finally, an American correcting a Brit’s use of the language!
