When I was a boy, the Ad Council ran a TV commercial featuring Smoky the Bear and the motto, “Only you can prevent forest fires.” Since that time, family and extended family members have experienced a number of fire-related losses, including two houses, a car, and — when I was a lad — a chimney fire that damaged our roof.
By the grace of God, we have not lost family members to fires. But when Marylu and I lived in Chicago, a fire broke out in the apartment building next to our residence. We only experienced smoke damage and a bit of damage on the back porch; the neighbors, however, did not escape tragedy. We saw four body bags carried out, one of them a child. A man had been smoking in bed and fell asleep.
A blessing under control is often a curse out of control. Fire is a case in point: it is both a friend and enemy of the human race.
Cities fund fire departments for good reason; we are grateful for the brave men and women who protect us in Kokomo and elsewhere. But no city fire department can cope with the fiery infernos we read about in the news.
Many of us have been praying for the situation in Hawaii. According to Nadine Yousif of the BBC, “The death toll grew to 96 on Sunday, making this the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century. Governor Josh Green told CBS News it could take up to 10 days to learn the full death toll. The number of missing now stands at around 1,300, he said.”
I have never been to Hawaii, but I have always pictured it as several beautiful islands with hula dancers in grass skirts, leis, luaus, plush vegetation, streams and waterfalls. I do not think of the Hawaiian landscape as kindling material. So what happened?
Emily Mae Czachor of CBS News quotes Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, commander general of the Hawaii Army National Guard, who postulated, “We don’t know what actually ignited the fires, but we were made aware in advance by the National Weather Service that we were in a red flag situation — so that’s dry conditions for a long time, so the fuel, the trees and everything, was dry …That, along with low humidity and high winds, set the conditions for the wildfires.”
Czachor then quotes Maui resident J.D. Hessemer: “The winds were just getting out of control. Power lines were down everywhere ...”
Now for an abrupt return to the continent. Just to our north, the Canadian fires are still raging. John Paul Tasker writes, “Federal data reveals just how devastating this wildfire season has already been with more than 5,500 fires reported so far — events that have burned approximately 13.4 million hectares (a hectare is about 2.47 acres) ...
“It also easily dwarfs the previous record of 7.6 million hectares reported in 1989 — and the season isn’t even over yet” (source: cbc.ca).
Many of us with health conditions are well aware of the dangers posed to us — even in Indiana — from the Canadian fires. Some days we see the Canadian smoke and feel its affect on us. According to the American Lung Association:
“... One of the many pollutants found in wildfire smoke is particle pollution, which is a mix of very tiny solid and liquid particles suspended in air. How tiny? Many of the particles in wildfire smoke are no larger than one third the diameter of your hair. These particles are so small that they enter and lodge deep in the lungs. Particle pollution triggers asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes — and can kill” (source: lung.org).
The dangers of fire are nothing new — but the severity and scale of runaway fires is presenting us with new dangers and new consequences. We laud the men and women who have placed themselves in harm’s way to try to quell these infernos. Since many authorities believe the problem will continue or worsen, our leaders need to pursue timely, creative new strategies and tools to prevent and extinguish these flaming destroyers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.