Emil asked me to keep him company while his wife, Elvira, was going through oral surgery. We were seated comfortably in the small waiting room.
“How do you figure Vladimir Putin?” I asked Emil.
“He is hard to figure,” Emil admitted. “He has made himself detestable to most of the world. This recent civilian massacre is about the final straw. I think his reputation is beyond redemption at this point.”
“Mind if I join in?” asked a stranger a few seats away.
“No, by all means!” Emil invited. We introduced one another to Fred.
“I read somewhere that he might be a psychopath. Others say he is on the autism spectrum.”
A lady named Pam decided to chime in.
“What scares me,” she asserted, “is that someone like him — or the leader of North Korea — are just a few minutes away from starting World War III. Mentally unhealthy people have been in leadership before. What’s to stop these people from ordering a nuclear attack on a whim?”
“With all these crazies at the helm, you would think God would do something about it,” she said.
“He did,” I replied. “He became one of us. But they rejected him and crucified him. The world detested his teachings. Nonetheless, it was all planned that way. His death served as an atonement for our sins.”
“Doesn’t seem to be working,” Fred commented. “The world is still a mess.”
“Well, it does work for individuals,” I contradicted. “He has transformed many lives, including mine. Not only did he die for us — we remember that on Good Friday — but he rose from the dead; we remember that on Easter Sunday.”
“Isn’t there something about palms, too?” Pam asked.
“This Sunday is Palm Sunday,” Emil chimed in. “The Sunday before He died, those who did accept Jesus hailed him as king. We remember that event with palms.”
“That’s all fine and dandy, but how can your religion fix Putin and that other guy in North Korea?” Fred demanded.
“He could, but likely will not,” I conceded. “But a lot of those suffering people in the Ukraine find courage in the Lord, and fight for freedom like few have. Jesus predicted mankind would have wars and rumors of wars and experience all sorts of natural disasters before he returns to reign. These things are to be expected. When he returns to reign, things will then be the way they should be, when he is at the helm. Don’t know when that is going to happen — but I believe it will, someday.”
“Sounds silly to me. If I were president,” Fred asserted, “I would put an end to Putin. I would send troops into Ukraine and show him a thing or two. We need action now!”
“But that would start World War III for sure. We would nuke one another to oblivion,” Pam confronted.
I joined her defense. “I think the U.S. and NATO are handling things pretty well, taking the right approach. But I am neither politician nor historian, so my opinion doesn’t mean much.”“But there will be more conflicts,” Emil added. “Whether you have faith or not, you have to admit that history has been filled with wars and rumors of wars. As for me, I would not want to be president.”
They called Emil to help Vy as she staggered out of the oral surgery room. We wished our new friends well, and invited them to celebrate Easter with us at church.
