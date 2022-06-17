I loved being a dad and have been promoted to grampa. I remember reading books about parenting and childrearing when I was a young single man, preparing for ministry. Some of what I learned was helpful; whatever you can learn apart from the school of hard knocks means less to learn from the school of hard knocks!
Despite its challenges, fatherhood can be a great blessing. Some situations, however, can make you want to cry. If there is one thing I have learned from the school of hard knocks, it is this: every dad is not alike, and every family is unique in some way.
We dads have been impacted by many sources and over periods of time. Our genetics, our health, our own childhood, our talents and skills, our relationship to our parents, our spiritual convictions, our education, subculture, the woman we marry, traumas we face and blessings we receive — all of this factors into who we are, how we think, and how we relate to others, including our families.
That is not to say that certain generalities do not fit many times. Take this example:
Man, to florist: "I'd like a bunch of flowers, please.”
Florist: “Certainly, sir. What flowers would you like?”
Man: “Err ... I'm not sure. Ummm ...”
Florist: “Let me help you, sir — what exactly have you done?” (source: times-gazette.com)
Many (but not all) of us struggle to properly address an angry spouse!
When it comes to being a dad, the room for improvement is a big room. That’s why it is important to have a number of friends who are also dads — as well as older dads who can mentor us without knowing they are mentoring us.
Fatherhood is crucial to our families, and to our society. According to the University of Texas, “Involved fatherhood is linked to better outcomes on nearly every measure of child well being, from cognitive development and educational achievement to self-esteem and pro-social behavior. Children who grow up with involved fathers are: 39% more likely to earn mostly A’s in school, 45% less likely to repeat a grade, 60% less likely to be suspended or expelled from school, twice as likely to go to college and find stable employment after high school, 75% less likely to have a teen birth, and 80% less likely to spend time in jail.” (source: childandfamilyresearch.utexas.edu)
Fortunately, when it comes to dads with minor children, “Four out of five fathers of minor children live with at least some of those children (79.8%). Almost three-quarters (72.6%) live with all of their minor children.” according to the U.S. census (source:census.gov).
I suspect — but do not know as a fact — that Howard County’s stats might not be as positive.
On a national level, fatherhood is changing — at least statistically. On one hand, dads are usually not sole providers these days (only about 27%). But, on the other hand, dads are more involved, spending three times the amount (8 hours a week) when it comes to childcare and twice the time with chores — 10 hours a week — compared to 1965).
“Men have become increasingly more likely than women to change careers, decline a pay raise, move, or leave the country to better suit their family’s needs” (source: dadfixeseverything.com).
Dads, you are important. If your situation is not ideal, do what you can. Your presence, your approval, your encouragement means a lot. Read to your kids; play with your kids; limit their time on video games, social media, and television. Help them develop a host of interests. Talk to them. Tell them about their ancestors, your childhood and lessons you learned the hard way. Be honest about your imperfections. Laugh with them. Help them with their homework. Watch old black and white movies together. Your example — and your relationship with your children — will impact them significantly.
Dads are often among our unsung heroes! Let’s cherish the calling. Happy Father’s Day!
