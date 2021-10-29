One comic jested: “Chivalry must be dead. The other day, I tried to help a little old lady across the street, and she said all kinds of mean things to me. Can I help it she didn’t want to cross the street?”
Chivalry is an interesting concept. According to Wikipedia, “The code of chivalry, as it stood by the Late Middle Ages, was a moral system which combined a warrior ethos, knightly piety, and courtly manners, all combining to establish a notion of honor and nobility.”
We think of chivalry as a man opening the door for a woman, rising when a woman enters the room or warmly shaking hands and smiling when we meet a new person. Unfortunately, chivalry, manners and courtesy are on the “what’s-not-hot” list.
The rules of chivalry, however, also regulated how knights engaged in battle. What was fair and what was not?
In a way, Americans at one time embraced an unwritten code of chivalry when it came to political debate — not that there weren’t exceptions. Many politicians have embraced dishonest “honest John” practices. Power — and seeking a position of power — has often trumped ethics. To be fair, however, many politicians have indeed overcome the temptation to sell their souls. Cynicism can make us blind.
The man on the street complained about whoever was in power, but not with hatred in his eyes. We no longer disagree with our political adversaries, we detest them. That is what has changed. The intensity.
Americans used to be good losers and gracious winners. They would give the opposing winner a chance to prove himself. Now the attacks begin on inauguration day. Once upon a time, the legislature sought middle ground and support from the other side. Now it prefers to act unilaterally.
Crusaders on both the left and right have forsaken the rules of political chivalry. Part of the downturn parallels the general downturn in social manners and courtesies. We are not as classy as we used to be. Instead of being ashamed of our ignorance, we flaunt it.
There is, however, another factor. We have never seen such high levels of frustration as we have been seeing these last few years in America. With coerced social engineering and attacks on traditional values, freedom of speech (and Cancel Culture), many Americans are besides themselves. This frustration makes some gravitate to fake news and villainize opponents.
Jeffrey Polet of the Acton Institute comments, “We selectively read media sources that confirm our biases rather than challenge them, and we live in social media echo chambers that, we are finding out, have a capacity to destroy lives and livelihoods, deepening the fear we have of one another.”
We are seeing signs of frustration throughout our community. Recently a man has been flying a Nazi flag, associating the president with Nazi belief. The Nazis exterminated 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Poles during the Holocaust. I had a friend whose parents were from Poland; the dad had a tattooed number on his hand from his youth when he had been taken to a concentration camp. To my of thinking, flying such a flag is making light of all those victims, survivors and their families. Nonetheless, the (I believe misdirected) driving force behind exhibiting this flag is frustration.
We also heard of an obscene F-bomb banner cursing the president. When President Trump was in office, comedians mocked him by mocking his execution. Some people thought those comedians could have been tried for treason. In an earlier era, they may have been.
According to dailyvoice.com, “Bright Line Watch and YouGov released results of a nationwide poll that found citizen support for their state to separate from the US has been on the rise, with 37 percent showing a ‘willingness to secede.’
“Support for secession was greatest in the south and amongst Republicans, with those numbers jumping from 50 percent to 66 percent between January and June.”
If we keep working ourselves up, the situation will only get worse. We may end up with three countries from one: The Red States of America, the Blue States of America and the Purple States of America.
