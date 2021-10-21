My imaginary friends, Elmer and Emil, have some strange hobbies. They collect news stories and invited me to join their “club” a few years back. Our small club scheduled to meet at the Vasiceks. So when Emil and his wife, Elvira, showed up a bit early, Marylu and I welcomed them and situated them with coffee and tea, respectively. Elmer, who had recently been remarried, showed up with his new bride, Evelyn. The names get confusing.
“Nice to see you two lovebirds,” I welcomed. “Elmer, coffee for you. How about you, Evelyn?”
“Oh, would tea be a bother?” she asked.
“Not at all, Vinny,” Marylu responded. “I have a pot of it steeping. I like tea, and so does Vy.”
“I got lots of bad new tonight,” Elmer initiated. “My job is always easier than poor Emil’s. Anyhow, the bad news is that gas — both kinds, the oily stuff and the airy stuff — they are going up.” He read an article from the BBC first: “’US heating bills are set to surge this winter as energy prices soar, the US Energy Information Administration says.
“’About half of households use natural gas for heating and will see their bills jump by 30% in October-March compared to last year. .. heating oil or propane ... could see their costs jump by 54% and 43% respectively. For the remainder that use electricity for heating, costs should rise by a more modest 6% ...’”
“And get this from CNN,” Elmer added, “’Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens — but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed … US oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.’”
“Oh no,” Vy sighed. “I knew gas was up — anyone who drives knows that. But natural gas? I finally convinced Emil to let us keep the thermostat at 70 last winter — looks like it is going back down to 68.”
Emil didn’t way a word, but smirked in an affirming way.
“Well, it is my turn,” Emil chimed in. “I have some good news about my favorite fungus, mushrooms. This comes from an article put out by Penn State (new.psu.edu), ’Mushrooms have been making headlines due to their many health advantages. Not only do they lower one’s risk of cancer and premature death, but new research led by Penn State College of Medicine also reveals that these superfoods may benefit a person’s mental health.
“’Penn State researchers used data on diet and mental health collected from more than 24,000 U.S. adults between 2005 and 2016. They found that people who ate mushrooms had lower odds of having depression.’”
“Mushrooms are disgusting,” Elmer dramatized. “Gross!”
“Mushrooms are the meat of the vegetable world,” I defended. “And besides, one of my favorite Czech proverbs is, ‘All mushrooms are edible. Some, only once.’”
We left the subject as Elmer took the reigns with the next bad news item.
“This is from the Indy Star — an article by Binghui Huang,” Elmer explained. “‘The pandemic killed more than 600,000 Americans, plunged many more into financial crisis, forced businesses big and small to close and prompted many American workers to re-evaluate their lives.
“’As a result, many were unwilling to go back to low-paying and stressful jobs with bad hours and no flexibility. The unemployment benefits allowed people to take time to reassess their careers, learn new skills and think about their priorities.’”
“How many unfilled job openings are there?” Marylu asked.
“According to CNBC, there are about a million more job openings than there are people looking for jobs,” Elmer replied.
“Okay, but there is good news, too,” Emil added. “The September unemployment rate is down to 4.8%, and in Indiana it is down to 4.1%. That is mighty good news.”
Time was up, the competition was over. I passed out square sticky notes for ballets. The wives voted, and I tallied the count. The verdict was a tie: one for the optimist, one for the pessimist, and one abstention. Certainly a balanced assessment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.