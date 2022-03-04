A few years ago, the Kokomo hum brought attention to our community. According to a WTHR article, “An acoustics expert says a mysterious hum in Kokomo is almost gone.
“The city hired the consultant to track down the source of the low-frequency noise that is blamed for making residents sick. He found that some of the noise came from a cooling fan on the roof of Daimler Chrysler's Kokomo Casting Plant.
“He traced a similar tone coming from three air compressor units at Haynes International. Officials at both companies made adjustments to bring down the noise levels” (wthr.com).
According to Wikipedia, “After those devices were corrected, however, reports of the hum persisted.”
In the past, medical experts frequently wrote off unknown conditions as psychological (imagined). Louise Kinross shares the story of Laura Howson-Strong: “As a child, Laura had pain that oscillated between her stomach, her chest and her joints. Doctors told her parents she was attention-seeking and ‘making it up,’ she says.
“As a young adult her symptoms got worse. She was diagnosed with conversion disorder, ‘where the physical symptoms are real, but are caused by a reaction to stress or psychological trauma.’ It took 11 years, several misdiagnoses and a lot of her own research, before she learned she had a rare connective tissue disease called Ehlers Danlos syndrome. Three years later she was diagnosed with a second condition, mast cell activation syndrome, an immune disease” (hollandbloorview.ca).
Laura’s story is typical. But, on the other side of the equation, people can psych themselves into feeling sick. Hypochondriacs muddy the water for everyone — like a red herring in a murder mystery. Conversion disorder — besides serving as a scapegoat for gaps in medical knowledge — might be a real condition. At least sometimes.
The big debate today centers around the Havana Syndrome.
What is the Havana Syndrome? The syndrome first appeared in Havana, and symptoms included, “hearing a sudden loud noise, pain in one or both ears, feeling of pressure or vibrations in the head, tinnitus, visual problems, vertigo, nausea, cognitive difficulties, sleep deprivation/insomnia, fatigue and dizziness.”
What is weird about this syndrome is that it affects primarily American diplomats and spies. According to NBC, “The mysterious and sudden brain injuries suffered by a small group of American diplomats and spies overseas were most likely caused by pulsed electromagnetic energy delivered by an external device, a panel of scientific experts working for U.S. intelligence agencies has concluded.”
“… The panel's findings expanded on a 2020 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, which also found that pulsed electromagnetic energy, also referred to as microwave energy, was the most plausible culprit. That report noted that Russia has a long history of studying and developing the technology.”
The article states that almost 1,000 diplomats, spies and other personnel have come forward with these symptoms. The panel believes that often these symptoms have other causes, but some instances are clearly related to this phenomenon, they concluded.
According to the New York Times (nytimes.com), “Reports of an outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam, delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit in August by a few hours. In September, President Biden signed into law a bill to compensate victims.”
The upper tier of our government recognizes the Havana Syndrome.
Not all authorities see it this way. The Times article continues: “Many scientists say that the Havana syndrome is much more likely a mass psychogenic illness, a phenomenon in which people become sick because they think they have been exposed to a health threat. The exposure … isn’t real, but the symptoms — and the suffering — very much are, the result of changes in brain chemistry and neural connections that can last for years.”
So, are our diplomats and spies guilty of psyching themselves into experiencing symptoms? Or have they been targeted in some way, while yet others are psyching themselves to join the club?
In a way, this matter parallels the hum. Were people really hearing it, or was it their imagination, or a mixture of genuine cases and psychological ones? Thus, the Havana Syndrome is the Kokomo hum on steroids!
