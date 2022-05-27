Memorial Day is a day we set aside to remember and honor those brave men and women who gave their lives for our country. We enjoy freedom, independence and prosperity because of the sacrifices these individuals made on our behalf.
This year, freedom has a different twist to it. With war raging in Ukraine, many Americans admire and cheer on the brave Ukrainians (military and civilian) who value freedom above their own lives. What an example!
The subject of freedom is complex. Enforcing freedom has its subjective elements, and this is particularly true in a nation of states. Gun control, for example, differs from state to state. I would argue that Indiana has more freedom than Illinois, with fewer taxes, less bureaucracy and more “chill.”
Levels of freedom differ even within a state. If you live in a big city, you have less freedom than if you lived in a small city; if you live in the country, you enjoy an even higher level of freedom. Most of us believe freedom has its limits, but we are prone to disagree about the particulars.
We imprison criminals and deprive them of their freedom for penal reasons (and to keep them off the streets). We have building codes to protect families, renters, neighbors and firefighters. The leash law is a simple example. We have a leash law in Kokomo because — although you may know your dog is friendly — others do not; no one should not be asked to trust a strange dog.
I have a right to walk, swinging my arms as I will. But my rights end where your nose begins! So we limit individual rights for the common good.
We are free to do right and inhibited from doing wrong (at least when it comes to harming others). But determining right and wrong is about morality. Declaring murder “wrong,” for example, is a moral statement. Governments enforce morality; the question is, “whose morality?”
These issues are complex and colored by our worldviews. Traditionally, most Americans in the past embraced a morality based upon the Ten Commandments and broadly-held ancient Judaeo-Christian ethics (though some of our forefathers were inconsistent and selective in their application of those ethics). Many Americans have forsaken this value system (in my view, tragically). As a result, we cannot agree as to what freedom to do good means. We are a bitterly divided nation when it comes to abortion, what marriage is, whether we are responsible for our actions, and the nature of gender.
People in free societies have differences and should not be coerced to hold the “party line.” However, we are losing our ability to disagree agreeably while disrespecting the right of others to hold contrary views. Mockery, sarcasm, shout outs or contempt were not always as ubiquitous as they appear today. Based upon comments I have heard in interviews, some would even strip their opponents of the right to voice a contrary opinion (cancel culture). Are we truly freedom-loving Americans if we embrace such attitudes? Does the right to free speech apply only to those who agree with us?
Freedom is not as clear cut as we would like it to be. Yet how can we fail to celebrate the huge difference between our society and what we see in Russia, China, or Iran? In the U.S., you can oppose the current president and probably not be poisoned. We do not have one government security camera to monitor every two citizens, as they do in China. We do not hang people for converting from one religion to another, as they do in Iran.
Freedom isn’t free. The sacrifices of those brave men and women who died to maintain our freedom is still paying dividends today. We respectfully salute their memory this Memorial Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.