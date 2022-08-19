The golden rule of social media is, “Tweet others as you would like to be tweeted.” Today’s column will address some of the problems modern technology brings.
Let’s begin with trolling. What is trolling? “A troll is Internet slang for a person who intentionally tries to instigate conflict, hostility or arguments in an online social community. Platforms targeted by trolls can include the comment sections of YouTube, forums or chat rooms. ... Trolling can occur anywhere that has an open area where people can freely post their thoughts and opinions." (source: edu.gcfglobal.org).
I have learned to unfriend people who abuse Facebook to be entertained at the expense of others; some internet forums, however, can be an appropriate place for legitimate debate, IMO. But trolling is sneaky and insidious.
Next is cyberbullying. “Cyberbullying includes sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else. It can include sharing personal or private information about someone else causing embarrassment or humiliation. Some cyberbullying crosses the line into unlawful or criminal behavior.”
Young people are often victims to cruel and devastating cyberbullying (or they perpetrate it), which is why parents need to monitor what is going on with their children. Many teens have committed suicide because they have been humiliated before their friends on social media.
What is Facebook jail? Although I think the term amusing, some people view “Facebook jail” as an attack against free speech. Sometimes it probably is.
“Facebook Jail is the term used when Facebook suspends accounts ... for breaking the Facebook Community Standards, whether it be deliberately or accidentally.
“Due to violations, suspicious logins, or spammy behavior, Facebook will suspend an account’s ability to post or to use specific features for a period of time” (source: try.commentsold.com)
Unfortunately, Facebook is monitored by automatic rigid formulas (algorithms); one might innocently use words that might be racist or hateful in certain contexts. Let's suppose you are talking about trash bags, and you say, “I have two containers with different color bags. The white trash is for recycling …” The algorithm is alerted to the term “white trash” and thinks you are participating in hate speech! Behold, you find yourself in Facebook jail! Computers are linguistically rigid and not very good at reading contexts.
The good news? Most of the time, the typical sentence for “Facebook jail” is a week. Even in the frequent case of a false arrest!
When cellphones first arrived on the scenes, they were for making phone calls. Then they added texts, and finally morphed into the smartphone. Why do many authorities suggest children not be given smartphones until they are at least 14 years of age?
We know that smartphones have changed society in a host of ways; some things are for the better (as, for example, emergency phone calls or GPS) while other consequences are negative — seriously negative.
According to an organization called “Wait Until 14,” smartphones have revamped childhood. Kids no longer play outside with their friends or read books. Many children spend 3 to 7 hours per day on their phones. Smartphones are addictive, mimicking brain responses associated with alcohol, drug or gambling addiction. They interfere with academics and actually reduce how well children can learn or take tests; they are physically altering the brains of our children. In addition, they interfere with sleep. Some children wake up repeatedly during the night to check for texts. Children are more likely to be defiant if they spend a lot of time on their phones.
The article states, “According to a New York Times piece, many technology executives wait until their child is 14 before they allow them to have a phone. While these teenagers can make calls and text, they are not given a data plan until 16. If leaders of digital giants like Google, eBay, Apple and Yahoo are delaying the smartphone then should this not give us pause? Executives that flourish on the success of technology are protecting their children from the smartphone. Should we not do the same?” (source: waituntil8th.org/why-wait)
It has never been easy for parents to stay abreast of the latest challenges; nowadays, it is overwhelming — but worth it!
