What is the leading cause of dry skin? Is it aging? Eczema? Harsh soaps? No. It is the towel!
Although I am noted for my dry sense of humor (that’s a joke, son), I have been startled at recent discoveries about the influence of our skin upon the rest of our health. Not only does our underlying health show in our skin, our skin can significantly affect our “under the skin” health!
Dr. Neera Nathan hints about this dynamic on a Harvard Health Publishing blog, “The brain-skin axis is an interconnected, bidirectional pathway that can translate psychological stress from the brain to the skin and vice versa. Stress triggers ... glands that play key roles in the body’s response to stress. This can ... contribute to a number of skin conditions, including itch.”
A recent article from BBC Future by science journalist Zaria Gorvett asks, “Is the skin simply a living tally of the damage we have accumulated, or is it more complicated? Could it, in fact, be keeping healthy people healthy — and dragging unhealthy ones down further?”
Can damaged skin sometimes be the result of other health problems — but at other times their very cause? Gorvett writes:
“... As the largest organ in the body, the skin can have a profound impact. The chemicals released by diseased and dysfunctional skin soon enter the bloodstream, where they wash around, damaging other tissues. Amid the ensuing systemic inflammation, chemicals from the skin can reach and harm organs that seem entirely unrelated, including your heart and brain.
“The result is accelerated aging, and a higher risk of developing the majority of — or possibly even all — related disorders. So far, aged or diseased skin has been linked to the onset of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and cognitive impairment, as well as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
“Though we’re all familiar with the risks of smoking, drinking, overeating and a lack of exercise, you might argue that poor skin health is the elephant in the room — the one factor that we all routinely overlook. The good news is that there is a lot you can do to improve it.”
Gorvett emphasizes two things we can do to improve our skin’s condition and thus avoid or delay a number of serious health problems. The first is to protect against the sun. Avoiding direct sunlight, always wearing a hat outdoors, covering as much of one’s body as is comfortable, using sun screen and sunglasses will significantly benefit your skin and possibly extend your life. The second is keeping your skin moist with even inexpensive moisturizers.
Why are some of us resistant to follow this advice? Human beings can be logical, but that is only part of who we are. Much of what we do is based upon our complex psychology. Why do people smoke when they know it is bad for them? We are not like Mr. Spock of “Star Trek” who thrives on logic alone; we have our Dr. McCoy side, too.
Protecting ourselves from the sun means sacrificing our summer tans, but the Dr. McCoy side can choose otherwise.
“’Tanning is one of those areas where even though people know how bad it is for them, they still do it,’ says (Kasey) Morris, a graduate student in social psychology at the University of South Florida.
“Research has shown that reminding people of tanning’s potentially fatal consequences can help curb people’s desire to tan, at least temporarily. But as thoughts of death slide into the unconsciousness, which happens very quickly, people’s desire to tan actually increases if being tan is relevant to self-esteem, as is often the case for women, says Morris” (source: “The link between skin and psychology” by Rebecca A. Clay, apa.org).
Taking care of our skin is not merely a matter or appearance, but has the potential to affect our long term health. We need to respect this reality. That’s the skinny on skin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.