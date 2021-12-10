This week, I would like to share the background for a few familiar Christmas songs, both sacred and secular. My late friend, Dr. Peter Roussakis, often shared hymn backgrounds with our church family, and we loved it. He serves as my inspiration for this column.
“White Christmas” is a secular Christmas tune written by a Jewish man whom many (including me) consider the greatest popular song writer of all time, Irving Berlin. Bing Crosby made the song famous in the 1942 movie “Holiday Inn,” and has sold more physical copies (in contrast to digital ones) than any other. Whenever I hear any version of this song, I begin “Binging” with “boo boo boo boo boo.” We also know Berlin for songs like “God Bless America” and “Easter Parade” — and a zillion more.
“O Come O Come Emmanuel” is the oldest Christmas song we sing on a popular level. The lyrics, originally written in Latin, date from the Eighth or Ninth Century. The lyrics make reference to several Old Testament messianic prophecies. The tune, which was later metered into 4/4 time, was originally a chant sung in monasteries and originated in the 12th century. Anyway you look at it, this fine Christmas hymn, rich with meaning, goes back a long ways. It sets the tone for the expectation of the Promised One.
“Jingle Bell Rock” is by no means a deep Christmas song, but it is my favorite fun one. When our carolers sing this one, we really get into it. It was released by Bobby Helms in 1957. Like most Christmas songs, a variety of artists recorded their adaption of this song. My favorite version — perhaps because it is what I am used to hearing — is Brenda Lee’s. Lee recorded another song with a similar feel, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
My favorite Christmas carol of all time and all categories is mostly the work of Charles Wesley: “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!” It was first printed in 1739, under the title, “Hymn for Christmas Day.” The lyrics were altered (and improved, in my opinion) by the great revivalist preacher, George Whitefield, in 1758. It was altered a little more in 1782 into the perfected version we now sing.
The lyrics were paired with music from Felix Mendelssohn's work, “Festgesanf,” a perfect marriage. From a theological viewpoint, the lyrics are the most intense and instructive of any popular carol. I preached two sermons on those lyrics, tackling two stanzas a week. Almost every phrase is an illusion to a particular Bible verse, evenly spread throughout the two Testaments. If you understand the theology of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” you know something.
“Veiled in flesh the godhead see, hail the incarnate deity/ Born to raise the sons of earth, born to give them second birth/ Second Adam from above, reinstate us in thy love ...” A lot there.
“Sleigh Ride” is my favorite “popular classic” secular Christmas tune. The music was written by Leroy Anderson, author of tunes like “The Blue Tango” (I love it) and “The Syncopated Clock.” The lyrics were written by Mitchell Parish. The first orchestra version was recorded by Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops in 1949, but most of us think of the version sung by the mellow Johnny Mathis from 1958.
“Mary, Did You Know” is a newcomer to the world of popular Christmas songs, and is perhaps the most successful newer Christmas tune. Mark Lowry wrote the lyrics in 1984 and Buddy Greene the tune in 1991. Lowry, well known for his voice (he is part of “The Gaither Vocal Band”) and his career as a popular Christian comedian, is also a minister.
According to Wikipedia, “The song has since gone on to become a modern Christmas classic, recorded by hundreds of artists over the years, across multiple genres. Several recordings have reached the top ten in the Billboard R&B and Holiday charts.”
The song asks whether Mary fully understand that “when you kiss your little baby, you’ve kissed the face of God?”
What is my favorite purely classical Christmas music? Handel’s Messiah. Tough to beat! Join me by enjoying the music of Christmas.
