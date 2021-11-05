Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight. I forgot to do this a couple or three years ago and found myself at church an hour early. Nothing wrong with that, but I was feeling extra-sleepy that morning — could have used that hour! Nonetheless, that is better than messing up in the spring and being an hour late!
But besides being the eve of “falling back,” we are going to look at some interesting events or personages associated with this calendar day, Nov. 6; information courtesy of Wikipedia, commentary by me. Are you ready? Away we go.
Whether you are an investor or not, you have most likely heard of Dow Jones averages somewhere during a news broadcast. Charles Henry Dow was born on this day in 1851. Dow was a journalist who co-founded Dow Jones & Company with Edward Jones and Charles Bergstresser. He also founded one of America’s most revered publications, “The Wall Street Journal,” in 1899.
It seems like there is always something more to learn about when it comes to the man considered by many to be THE greatest president ever, Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln was elected as the 16th President of the United States on this day in 1860; most of us knew that. What I didn’t know is that he only received 40% of the vote, and that the race was a four-way race between Lincoln, John C. Breckinridge (Southern Democratic Party), John Bell (Constitutional Union Party) and Stephen A. Douglas (Democratic Party). Lincoln, the first Republican president, helped to establish the new party.
I am not a football fan. I get my kicks elsewhere. When it comes to Super Bowl parties, I’m just there for the food. But today, Nov. 6, is a special day for college football fans. In 1869, Rutgers College defeated Princeton University in the first intercollegiate American football game.
In much of the world, “football” (spelled variously) means soccer; soccer is arguably the world’s favorite sport. Unlike baseball, basketball and hockey, (American) football has been slow to spread internationally. According to rookieroad.com, “Specifically, the U.S. and Canada have the most football fans in the world by far. However, each year the game is garnering more and more popularity worldwide. Mexico, England, Japan, and Australia are among some of the countries learning to love the sport of football and developing leagues of their own.”
Moving on, most of you know I love the Kokomo Park Band. I am a music lover, at least some genres. I love vintage jazz and band music. Although a hot muted cornet is probably my favorite instrument, the saxophone is near the top of my list. But where did this instrument come from? Well, its inventor was born on this day in 1814. Antoine-Joseph “Adolphe” Sax. Mr. Sax was a Belgian musician who played the flute and clarinet. But, more importantly, he’s the guy who developed the saxophone in the early 1840s.
Kind of neat to name an instrument after yourself. Some might accuse him of tooting his own horn. I might try to invent an instrument myself; but who in their right mind would want to play a Vasicek-o-phone? Better stick to writing.
Incidentally, not all of Mr. Sax’s inventions caught on. They include the saxotromba, saxhorn and saxtuba.
In 1900, President McKinley was re-elected on this day, with Teddy Roosevelt as his vice president. The next year, McKinley was assassinated and the enthusiastic Roosevelt took charge. Later on, a distant cousin, FDR, would also enjoy the White House.
On this day in 1947, television’s longest running program debuted. It is still produced. Can you guess what it is? “Meet the Press!” According to Wikipedia, “Meet the Press specializes in interviews with leaders in Washington, D.C., across the country and even the world on issues of politics, economics, foreign policy, and other public affairs, along with panel discussions that provide opinions and analysis.”
Even an ordinary day, like Nov. 6, holds an extraordinary past.
